Beat the summer heat with pranayama: Yoga teacher shares breathing technique that can cool your body from within

Riya Vyas, founder of Unalome Yoga and Wellness Studio, Delhi and the co-founder of SOL Wellness, has shared a simple breathing technique called sheethali pranayama that can help you cope with extreme summer heat. In an Instagram video posted on April 6, she demonstrates how to practise it and explains how it helps cool the body when it feels overheated and overwhelmed.

Summers in India can feel relentless, with soaring temperatures making it tempting to stay tucked away in air-conditioned spaces all day. But stepping out is often unavoidable, and relying solely on AC isn’t always practical. The good news is that there are simple, effective ways to beat the heat – some of which don’t require anything more than your breath. Certain breathing techniques can help cool your body from within, offering quick relief whenever you start to feel overheated.

What is sheethali pranayama? According to Riya, sheethali pranayama is a natural way to cool down the body – something she likens to an internal air-conditioning system. She says it can instantly bring down body heat, calm the nervous system, and provide a gentle boost of energy. The practice works by creating a cooling effect throughout the system, helping regulate body temperature while easing irritation and restlessness.

The yoga expert explains, “Sheetali pranayama is your natural AC from within. Just a few rounds can instantly cool your system, calm your mind, and bring your energy back to balance. This breathing technique works by drawing air through the rolled tongue, creating a cooling effect that travels through your body. It helps regulate body temperature, especially during hot weather, reduces excess heat, and soothes irritation or restlessness.”

How to perform the pranayama? The technique involves rolling your tongue outward, inhaling slowly through the mouth, and then exhaling through the nose. As you breathe in, the air feels cool against the tongue, helping lower body heat, while the warmer air is released during exhalation.

Riya explains the instructions as follows: “All you have to do is, you take your tongue out, curl it slightly like this, inhale from the mouth, close the mouth, and then exhale from the nose. So as you inhale, feel the cool air entering into your body. That's why we call sheethali pranayama. Feel the ‘sheeth lehr’ – cool air – entering into your body through your mouth. As you exhale, feel the warmth, all the stale energy also being released from the body. Try to do it at home at least 10 to 15 times every day, (on an) empty stomach.”

Who is it beneficial for? This pranayama is especially beneficial for those who feel sluggish, sweaty, and drained during the summer months. It’s ideal during peak heat, after a workout, or whenever your body feels overheated. Riya adds that it may also support digestion, relieve other gut issues, and calm anxiety by soothing the nervous system.

The yoga expert highlights, “If you often feel flushed, sweaty, or drained in summers, this is for you. It can also support better digestion, reduce acidity, and calm anxiety by slowing down your nervous system. Practice it during peak heat, after a workout, or whenever your body feels overwhelmed. Slow, mindful breaths. Let your system reset.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.