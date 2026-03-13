Feeling stressed? Bengaluru physiotherapist shares 5 breathing techniques to calm down

Are you feeling stressed or anxious? Breathing techniques can come to your rescue. Because they are involuntary, you don't pay much attention to them, but when done with intention, they are powerful in calming you down during stressful situations, whether it is an exam, a client presentation, tight deadlines, or everyday stressors. Conscious breathing helps to reduce anxiety and improve focus.



ALSO READ: Breathing through your mouth? ENT surgeon shares major health risks: From gum problems to sore throat Slow breathing reduces the cortisol level in the body. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Just a few minutes of intentional breathwork can ease stress, and when practised daily, it offers significant long-term benefits.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Palak Dengla, chief physiotherapist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, who shared some breathing techniques that can help improve focus and calm the mind when emotions feel overwhelming.

She stated that it is critical to regulate stress through proper breathing technique. Prolonged stress poses a serious threat to your health. She said, “Elevated cortisol levels caused by chronic stress promote low-grade inflammation, a silent contributor to major health issues such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, thyroid imbalances, chronic neck and back pain, digestive disturbances, insomnia, and fatigue.”

But breathing can help break the cycle between inflammation and the nervous system. How? Palak explained, “Slow, conscious breathing shifts the body from sympathetic overdrive to parasympathetic calm, lowering stress hormones, improving circulation, and enhancing recovery.”