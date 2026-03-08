Delhi heads into summers with hottest March day in 50 yrs, mercury up in north India

The transition in Delhi from freezing winters to hot summers has been rather abrupt this year as the national capital on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, which is the highest reading logged for the first week of March in the last 50 years. People seen out during hot day at Central Park in Connaught Place in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Safdarjung, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, which is 7.3 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 17.4 degrees Celsius, 3.4 notches above normal.

With the mercury touching 35.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday, it is now the hottest day in the first week of March during the 50-year period, news agency PTI quoted an official of the Indian Met Department as saying.

Abnormally high temperatures in parts of north India Parts of Himachal Pradesh such as Sundernagar, Bhuntar Solan and Dharamshala, reeled under a heatwave, according to the Met deprtament while the maximum temperature in the himalyan state and other states such as Jammu &Kashmir and Punjab were above normal by 8 to 12° degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the mercury was above normal by 4 to 7 degrees Celsius over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD said the night temperature were markedly above normal by over 5 degrees Celsius in over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and were above normal by 2-5°C over Uttarakhand, Haryana and Delhi.

Forecast for north India The mercury will hover above the normal temperatures during the next three days, accoridng to IMD press release of March 7. However, people can expect a reprieve as the temperatures are expected to come down by by 5 to 7 degrees Celsius in the subsequent four days.

While most parts of Jammu and Kashmir continued to reel under above-normal temperatures on Saturday, there was an appreciable drop in day temperatures compared to the previous day, PTI reported quoting an official of the Meteorological department.

However, the conditions are likely to change in the coming days with the meteorological department predicting a spell of wet weather from March 10 to 12 under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.