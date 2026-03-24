Cardiologist explains why silent heart attack is dangerous, shares 5 signs: Shortness of breath to increased anxiety

Heart attacks are a major medical emergency, posing life-threatening risks and often can occur without any prominent warning. The symptoms are mild and often easy to miss. Timely intervention can prevent serious heart damage or even save a life. Silent heart attack affects women more. (Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Sandeep Thakkar, senior consultant- interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Patiala, to get an understanding about the silent type of heart attacks. The symptoms are sometimes not as dramatic as many imagine, such as crushing chest pain or sudden collapse.



Dr Thakkar shines light on the troubling silent heart attacks, which don't come announced but develop quietly: “Silent heart attacks can cause the same degree of heart damage as classic attacks, yet remain unnoticed because the symptoms are so mild, vague, or easily mistaken for everyday fatigue, acidity, or stress.”

Why is the silent type of heart attack more dangerous? The cardiologist remarked that it is because delayed diagnosis often means treatment comes too late. Recognising the early signs is essential in order to prevent serious heart damage or life-threatening complications.

What is silent heart attack? Some heart attacks quietly begin with unusual symptoms. These silent heart attacks, despite non-typical signs, can still cause serious heart damage if left unnoticed.

The cardiologist elaborated why it happens, “A silent heart attack happens when the flow of blood to any part of the heart is reduced or blocked, leading to heart damage.”

Among whom is this type of attack seen? Dr Thakkar observed that it is more common among people with diabetes, women and older adults. The symptoms often begin quietly, almost a week in advance, gradually building up without obvious warning signs.