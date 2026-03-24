Cardiologist explains why silent heart attack is dangerous, shares 5 signs: Shortness of breath to increased anxiety
A silent heart attack can occur at any time and often shows no ‘loud’ signs. To protect yourself, it is important to watch out for subtle warning signs.
Heart attacks are a major medical emergency, posing life-threatening risks and often can occur without any prominent warning. The symptoms are mild and often easy to miss. Timely intervention can prevent serious heart damage or even save a life.
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Sandeep Thakkar, senior consultant- interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Patiala, to get an understanding about the silent type of heart attacks. The symptoms are sometimes not as dramatic as many imagine, such as crushing chest pain or sudden collapse.
Dr Thakkar shines light on the troubling silent heart attacks, which don't come announced but develop quietly: “Silent heart attacks can cause the same degree of heart damage as classic attacks, yet remain unnoticed because the symptoms are so mild, vague, or easily mistaken for everyday fatigue, acidity, or stress.”
Why is the silent type of heart attack more dangerous? The cardiologist remarked that it is because delayed diagnosis often means treatment comes too late. Recognising the early signs is essential in order to prevent serious heart damage or life-threatening complications.
What is silent heart attack?
Some heart attacks quietly begin with unusual symptoms. These silent heart attacks, despite non-typical signs, can still cause serious heart damage if left unnoticed.
The cardiologist elaborated why it happens, “A silent heart attack happens when the flow of blood to any part of the heart is reduced or blocked, leading to heart damage.”
Among whom is this type of attack seen? Dr Thakkar observed that it is more common among people with diabetes, women and older adults. The symptoms often begin quietly, almost a week in advance, gradually building up without obvious warning signs.
Five signs before a heart attack
The cardiologist reminded that while the signs are mild, one should never ignore those which are noticeable. He shared a guide, listing out some of the important signs:
1. Increasing and persistent fatigue:
- Experiencing unusual fatigue which doesn’t improve even after rest should not be ignored.
- Occurs because of the strain that is being put on the heart to pump enough oxygen-rich blood to the body.
2. Shortness of breath:
- Breathlessness after mild exertion is one of the early signs of improper heart function.
- People begin to feel like they aren’t getting enough air, or they need to take breaks in between walking.
- Happens because poor heart pumping causes blood to back up into the lungs, making it harder to breathe.
3. Unexplained dizziness:
- Sudden light-headedness, nausea or bloating, especially when they occur together, can be one of the warning signs of heart attacks.
- These symptoms result from the nervous system responding to changes in blood flow and are often mistaken for food poisoning, dehydration, or a viral infection.
4. Disturbance in sleep or increased anxiety
- Patients start feeling restlessness, anxious, or suddenly wake up at night, days or even weeks before a heart attack.
- These symptoms are the signals that your body sends you to make you aware of the heart strain and poor circulation.
5. Intermittent chest discomfort
- Irregular discomfort in the chest is often misinterpreted as acidity, indigestion or gastric pain rather than a sign of an upcoming heart attack.
- This is often ignored because people associate heart attacks with constant chest pain, mistaking intermittent discomfort for a digestive issue.
The cardiologist advised paying close attention to any pf these signs, especially if they persist, as prolonged symptoms may indicate that the condition is worsening. “Noticing the signs and seeking timely medical evaluation can prevent you from undergoing sudden surgical interventions like coronary artery bypass graft or angioplasty,” he said, highlighting the benefits of early detection. ”Appropriate medication at an early stage can protect your heart health in the long term,’ the cardiologist concluded.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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