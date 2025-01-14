Menu Explore
Honey-miso salmon traybake recipe: Flavourful with rich umami marinade and crispy broccolini

AP |
Jan 14, 2025 06:15 PM IST

A decadent honey-miso salmon traybake with roasted broccolini is perfect for a weeknight dinner.

Traybakes are the ultimate in weeknight ease, but they often suffer from unexciting flavors and a lack of textural contrast. For a dinner that’s anything but lackluster, we lean on a trio of high-impact ingredients and add the vegetable and fish in stages, so everything comes out of the oven perfectly cooked.

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for honey-miso salmon and broccolini traybake.(Milk Street via AP)
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for honey-miso salmon and broccolini traybake.(Milk Street via AP)

In this recipe from our cookbook “Milk Street 365: The All-Purpose Cookbook for Every Day of the Year,” we combine miso, soy sauce and honey to make a savory-sweet, umami-rich marinade for meaty, fat-rich salmon. Some of the mixture is set aside and combined with orange juice and zest, creating a bright sauce for drizzling over the finished dish.

While the fish marinates, the broccolini gets a head start roasting in the oven. Once the quick-cooking salmon is added, the traybake is nearly done. Roast, skin-side down, until the fish flakes and the broccolini is lightly charred and tender-crisp.

Drizzle with the miso-orange sauce and garnish with fresh scallions, red pepper flakes or both. Serve with steamed rice, and perhaps a leafy green salad.

Honey-Miso Salmon and Broccolini Traybake Recipe

Start to finish: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons white OR red miso
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons neutral oil, divided
  • Four 6-ounce center-cut salmon fillets (1 to 1¼ inches thick), patted dry
  • 1 tablespoon grated orange zest, plus 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 1 pound Broccolini, trimmed OR broccoli crowns, cut into 1-inch florets
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper

Directions:

Heat the oven to 425°F with a rack in the middle position. In a small bowl, whisk together the miso, soy sauce, honey and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Transfer half of the mixture to a wide, shallow dish; add the salmon skin-side up and set aside. Stir the orange zest and juice into the mixture remaining in the bowl; set aside.

On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the broccolini with the remaining 2 tablespoons oil and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Distribute in an even layer, then roast until beginning to brown at the edges, about 15 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Using a wide metal spatula, scrape up and flip the broccolini, pushing it to the edges. Add the salmon, skin-side down, to the center of the baking sheet. Roast until the fish flakes easily and the Broccolini is lightly charred and tender-crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to a platter and drizzle with the reserved miso-orange sauce.

Optional garnish: Toasted sesame oil OR toasted sesame seeds OR sliced scallions OR red pepper flakes OR a combination

