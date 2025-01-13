From Milan to your kitchen: Master the art of baking perfect panettone bread with this easy recipe

A beloved Italian bread that originated in Milan, panettone is a sweet and fluffy bread that has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts worldwide with its rich history, unique flavour and culinary artistry. Whether enjoyed in its classic form or with a modern twist, panettone continues to connect people beyond its culinary allure and is a testament to Italy's dedication to preserving tradition while embracing innovation. Panettone Perfection: The Only Recipe You’ll Ever Need for This Iconic Italian Treat.(Image: U Kitchen by Ferns N Petals)

There are also some romantic stories attached to the origins of panettone that trace back to the Middle Ages, with one story claiming that panettone bread was invented by a Milanese nobleman, Ughetto degli Atellani, who created the bread to impress the daughter of a baker. Another legend credits a humble kitchen assistant named Toni, who improvised the recipe when a royal dessert was accidentally ruined, hence the name "pan di Toni" (Toni's bread) but regardless of the true origin, panettone has gained widespread recognition.

Today, food enthusiasts across the globe are seen enjoying the variations like chocolate-filled panettone, pistachio-flavoured versions and gluten-free options that cater to diverse palates while maintaining its essence. To brush aside our winter Monday blues, we decided to savour this delightful treat and whip up some panettone bread to lift up our mood.

Ingredients for mother dough

Water 300ml

Yeast 10g

Bread Flour 400g

Ingredients for dough

Water 250g

Sugar 250g

Honey 25g

Yeast 10g

Bread Flour 1000g

Egg yolks 300g

Salt 20g

Butter 250g

Orange Zest

Lemon Zest

Vanilla extract

Ingredients for soaked mix peel candles

Orange Peel 200g

Grapes 300g

Chopped almonds 100g

Method

Mother dough ingredients mix all together and then rest in chiller over night

Mix all dough ingredients with mother dough except butter. Add butter at the final stage

Dough has to be smooth slaggy and elasticize

Rest dough in a container with cover and fold 2 times every 40 minute

Divide the dough 500gm each and table rest for 30 min

Shaping and put into a panettone molds

Pre-heat oven 180 C deck oven

Rest and proof until ¾ height of the mould, scoring X cross on the surface and cold butter in the centre

Bake at 180 C for 30-40 min depend on the size

(Recipe: Manjay Shahi, Executive Chef)