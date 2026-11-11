Bhai Dooj 2026 in USA: Date, Muhurats, timings and the spiritual significance of the festival.

Bhai Dooj is one of the most meaningful festivals that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Observed after Diwali, the Hindu festival brings families together through prayers, traditional rituals, gifts and shared meals. Also known as Bhaiya Dooj, Bhau Beej, Bhai Phota and Yama Dwitiya, the occasion holds special religious significance.

If you are celebrating Bhai Dooj in the United States, the date may surprise you. While India observes the festival on November 11, several US cities mark it on November 10, 2026. Here is everything you need to know about the date, Tika Muhurat and spiritual meaning.

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When is Bhai Dooj 2026 in the USA? According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj falls on November 10, 2026, in New York and Los Angeles. The festival takes place on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartika.

Time and Date also lists Bhai Duj on November 11, 2026, in its general festival calendar, which matches the Indian observance date. Local Panchang calculations determine the appropriate observance date for individual cities.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Tika Muhurat in the USA The Aparahna period, or afternoon hours, holds importance for the traditional Tika ceremony. According to Drik Panchang, these are the timings for two major US cities:

New York: 12:40 PM to 2:41 PM, November 10

Los Angeles: 12:40 PM to 2:46 PM, November 10 In New York, Dwitiya Tithi begins at 3:30 AM on November 10 and ends at 5:23 AM on November 11.

These timings follow local city calculations. If you live elsewhere in the US, you can check the Panchang for your location before planning the ceremony.

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Why does Bhai Dooj fall on different dates in India and the USA? The difference comes from local time zones and the Hindu lunar calendar. The Dwitiya Tithi begins and ends at the same astronomical moment worldwide, but the local calendar date changes across time zones.

The festival date also depends on when the tithi overlaps with the prescribed Aparahna period. This explains why families in the US may celebrate a day before relatives in India.

Spiritual significance of Bhai Dooj Bhai Dooj celebrates the love, care and blessings shared by siblings. According to Hindu tradition, the festival honours the bond between Lord Yama, the god of death, and his sister Yamuna.

Legend says Yamuna welcomed her brother into her home and applied a ceremonial tilak to his forehead. She prayed for his well-being and offered him a meal. Pleased by her affection, Yama blessed her and promised protection to those who received their sisters' blessings on this day.

This story gives the festival its other name, Yama Dwitiya.

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