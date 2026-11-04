Did you know about Yama Deepam? The lesser-known Dhanteras ritual and its spiritual meaning

Dhanteras is widely known for buying gold, silver and new utensils, but there is another lesser-known tradition that carries a deeper spiritual message. Known as Yama Deepam, this ritual involves lighting an earthen lamp in honour of Lord Yama, the Hindu deity associated with death and Dharma.

The practice holds special significance for families who seek prayers for good health, long life and the well-being of their loved ones. Unlike Lakshmi Puja, which focuses on wealth and prosperity, Yama Deepam reminds you to value the gift of life.

Spiritual expert Bhavesh Bhimanathani recently shared the ritual's significance and the traditional way to observe it on Instagram. Here is what you should know about Yama Deepam 2026 and how you can perform it at home.

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What is Yama Deepam and why is it observed on Dhanteras? Yama Deepam, also known as Yamadeep Daan, is a traditional ritual performed on Dhanteras. Devotees light a lamp for Lord Yama and pray for protection from Akal Mrityu, which means untimely death.

The ritual reflects the belief that you should value life, care for your family and express gratitude for good health. It also offers a reminder that prosperity means more than financial wealth.

When should you light Yama Deepam? Dhanteras falls on Friday, November 6, 2026. Traditionally, families light the Yama Deepam around sunset during Pradosh Kaal, the evening period after sunset.

If you live in the US, check your local sunset and regional Panchang before performing the ritual. The exact muhurat varies by location, so do not follow Indian timings for a US city.

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Why do devotees place the diya facing south? In Hindu tradition, the south direction is associated with Lord Yama. Devotees therefore place the lamp outside their main entrance with its flame facing south.

Bhavesh Bhimanathani explains that this offering represents prayers for protection from untimely death, good health and the well-being of family members.

How to perform Yama Deepam at home You can follow these traditional steps to observe the ritual: