When is Diwali 2026 in the USA? Know the dates, Lakshmi Puja timings in Washington, New Jersey and California, and the spiritual significance

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. For Indian communities across the United States, the festival offers an opportunity to reconnect with traditions, welcome prosperity and spend time with loved ones.

Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8, when families will celebrate Lakshmi Puja and seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, abundance and good fortune.

However, if you are celebrating in the US, remember that Lakshmi Puja timings vary from city to city because of differences in sunset and local Panchang calculations. Here is what you need to know about Diwali 2026 dates, puja timings and spiritual significance.

Also Read When is Dhanteras 2026 in the USA? Know the date, puja timings, tithis and spiritual significance

When is Diwali 2026 in the USA? According to Drik Panchang, Diwali or Lakshmi Puja falls on Sunday, November 8, 2026. The festival takes place on Amavasya, the new moon day of the Hindu lunar calendar.

The five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. Families celebrate Diwali on November 8, Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

Also Read November 2026 Astrology Transits: New Moon, Full Moon and major planetary shifts to watch in the US

Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja timings in Washington, New Jersey and California: If you are observing Diwali in the US, check the following city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings, as listed by Drik Panchang.

US location Date Lakshmi Puja muhurat: Washington, D.C. November 8 5:20 PM to 7:10 PM

West New York, New Jersey November 8 5:03 PM to 6:52 PM

San Jose, California November 8 5:23 PM to 7:14 PM All timings follow the respective city's local time.

Washington, D.C .: Amavasya begins at 12:57 AM on November 8 and ends at 2:01 AM on November 9.

.: Amavasya begins at 12:57 AM on November 8 and ends at 2:01 AM on November 9. New Jersey : West New York observes Lakshmi Puja from 5:03 PM to 6:52 PM.

: West New York observes Lakshmi Puja from 5:03 PM to 6:52 PM. California: San Jose observes Lakshmi Puja from 5:23 PM to 7:14 PM. Also Read Dhanteras 2026: Puja muhurat, best time to buy gold and silver, and dos and don'ts for the festival

Diwali 2026 spiritual significance of Goddess Lakshmi Diwali is traditionally associated with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth, prosperity and good fortune. However, the festival's spiritual message goes beyond financial success.

Vedic astrologer Diksha Katyal Kumbhat, COO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya, tells HT that prosperity also includes good health, peace of mind, supportive relationships and a purposeful life.

She highlights the connection between Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari, who represents health and well-being. Their association with Dhanteras reminds you that financial security alone cannot define abundance. Your health and happiness matter just as much.

Diwali rituals 2026 and the meaning of lighting diyas Lighting diyas during Diwali represents the movement from darkness towards light. Cleaning your home, decorating the entrance and preparing for Lakshmi Puja also symbolise a fresh beginning.

According to Diskha Kumbhat, these traditions encourage you to create space for clarity, growth and new opportunities. They also offer a chance to reflect on the year gone by and welcome positive changes.

Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 traditions to welcome prosperity The festive season also encourages you to practise gratitude and generosity. Kumbhat highlights daan, or charity, as an important part of Vedic tradition.

Helping people in need and sharing your resources remind you that prosperity is not simply about accumulating wealth. It also depends on how you use what you have to support others.

What is the spiritual meaning of sankalp during Diwali? A sankalp means a conscious intention or resolve. As you welcome the new year, you can set intentions related to your career, finances, relationships, health or personal growth.

However, Diskha emphasises that intentions need consistent effort. Your goals become meaningful when you support them with discipline, practical decisions and responsible actions.

Disclaimer: The spiritual insights above are based on the expert input shared by Diksha Katyal Kumbhat with HT.