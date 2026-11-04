Why do Vedic astrologers consider Dhanteras and Diwali the most auspicious days of Hindu traditions?

Dhanteras and Diwali hold a special place in Hindu traditions, with families celebrating both festivals through prayers, rituals and acts of gratitude. While many people associate these occasions with buying gold, lighting diyas and welcoming Goddess Lakshmi, their spiritual meaning goes much deeper. Let's read why Dhanteras and Diwali hold such spiritual significance in Hindu traditions. (Pexels)

From a Vedic perspective, these festivals offer an opportunity to reflect on wealth, health, positive changes and new beginnings. Vedic astrologers also give importance to auspicious timings, known as muhurat, when families perform prayers and traditional ceremonies.

Diksha Katyal Kumbhat, COO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya, says to HT that true prosperity does not depend on financial wealth alone. Good health, peace of mind, supportive relationships and a purposeful life also matter.

Let's read why Dhanteras and Diwali hold such spiritual significance in Hindu traditions.

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The spiritual significance of wealth on Dhanteras Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. In 2026, the festival falls on November 6.

The day holds significance because Hindu tradition associates it with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and prosperity, and Lord Dhanvantari, who represents health and well-being.

This connection offers a deeper understanding of abundance. As the expert explains, financial security matters, but you also need good health and peace of mind to enjoy a prosperous life.

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Why is Diwali considered auspicious for new beginnings? Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness. Families worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings for prosperity, happiness and good fortune.

This year, the festival falls on November 8. Its association with Amavasya, or the new moon, makes Lakshmi Puja an important part of the celebrations.

For many families, Diwali also marks a fresh start. You can use this occasion to reflect on your choices, let go of old habits and welcome new opportunities.

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Vedic astrology and the importance of auspicious muhurat In Vedic astrology, muhurat refers to choosing an auspicious time for important activities and religious ceremonies.

During Dhanteras and Diwali, families consult their local Panchang or a Vedic astrologer to find suitable timings for Lakshmi Puja and other rituals.

These timings depend on factors such as the lunar calendar, local sunrise and sunset, and geographical location. This is why puja timings can differ between cities and countries.

Lighting diyas and welcoming positive energy Lighting diyas remains one of the most meaningful Diwali traditions. It symbolises the movement from darkness towards light and reminds you to bring clarity into your everyday life.

Cleaning your home, decorating the entrance and preparing your prayer area also represent a fresh beginning. According to Kumbhat, these practices encourage you to create mental and emotional space for growth and new opportunities.

Daan, gratitude and sankalp: The deeper meaning of prosperity Both festivals encourage you to look beyond material wealth. The practice of daan, or charity, reminds you to share your resources and help people in need.

You can also make a sankalp, which means a conscious intention or resolve, for the year ahead. Whether you want to improve your finances, relationships or personal growth, support your intentions with consistent effort.