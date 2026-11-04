Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities and holds special importance for people who welcome prosperity, good health and new beginnings. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival brings families together to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. Dhanteras 2026: What should you do at home to welcome prosperity? Know the rituals and timings. (Pinterest)

If you are celebrating Dhanteras in the United States, you can observe the occasion by cleaning your home, lighting diyas, performing Lakshmi puja and following traditional practices associated with abundance.

However, Dhanteras carries a deeper spiritual message beyond buying gold and silver. According to Diksha Katyal Kumbhat, COO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya, the festival reminds you that true prosperity includes financial security, good health, peace of mind and meaningful relationships.

Here is what you need to know about Dhanteras 2026, its date, auspicious timings and rituals you can perform at home.

Also Read When is Diwali 2026 in the USA? Know the dates, Lakshmi Puja timings in Washington, New Jersey and California, and the spiritual significance

When is Dhanteras 2026? Date and auspicious timings Dhanteras falls on Friday, November 6, 2026. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, the festival marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations.

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat varies across US cities because it depends on local sunset and planetary calculations.

Here are some city-wise timings: New York City: 5:12 PM to 7:00 PM

Washington, D.C.: 5:28 PM to 7:18 PM

Seattle, Washington: 5:05 PM to 6:48 PM Also Read Dhanteras 2026: Puja muhurat, best time to buy gold and silver, and dos and don'ts for the festival

Spiritual significance of Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras Dhanteras celebrates prosperity, good health and new beginnings. Hindu tradition associates the festival with Goddess Lakshmi, who represents wealth and abundance, and Lord Dhanvantari, who symbolises health and well-being.

Diksha Katyal Kumbhat, COO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya, tells HT that prosperity goes beyond financial security. Good health, peace of mind, supportive relationships and a purposeful life also contribute to true abundance.

5 Dhanteras rituals to perform at home Clean your home and decorate the entrance Start your Dhanteras preparations by cleaning your home, especially the entrance and prayer area. You can decorate the doorway with flowers, rangoli and traditional designs. These practices symbolise welcoming positivity, growth and prosperity into your home.

Perform Lakshmi and Kubera puja Place idols or pictures of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera in your prayer area. Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, incense and a diya. Pray for financial stability, wisdom and prosperity. You can also express gratitude for the resources and opportunities you already have.

2. Light diyas and observe Yama Deepam

Lighting diyas is an important Dhanteras tradition. Many families also observe Yama Deepam by lighting a lamp outside the home in the evening. This ritual honours Lord Yama and traditionally seeks protection and well-being for family members.

3. Buy gold, silver or utensils

Buying gold, silver or new utensils on Dhanteras is a popular tradition associated with prosperity. However, you do not need to make an expensive purchase to observe the festival. You can choose something simple and meaningful.

4. Practise daan and gratitude

Kumbhat also highlights the importance of daan, or charity. You can share food, donate essentials or help someone in need. Such acts remind you that prosperity also means sharing your resources and supporting others.

5. Set a new sankalp this Dhanteras

A sankalp means a conscious intention or resolve. Use the occasion to set meaningful goals for your finances, career, health and relationships. As Kumbhat explains, intentions need consistent effort and practical decisions to bring meaningful changes.

Ultimately, Dhanteras reminds you that wealth is only one part of a prosperous life. Health, peace, gratitude and generosity matter just as much.