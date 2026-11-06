Diwali 2026 falls on Sunday, November 8. If you are celebrating the festival in India or abroad, knowing the correct Lakshmi Puja muhurat can help you plan your celebrations. While families across the world observe Diwali on the same date, the auspicious puja timings vary according to local sunset times and astrological calculations. Diwali 2026 Date and Timings in India, USA, UK, Dubai and Other Countries: Check Lakshmi Puja Muhurat. (Canva)

Nirpeksh Kumbhat, CEO of the Academy of Vedic Vidya and Vedini, tells HT that Lakshmi Puja should take place during the overlap of Pradosh Kaal and Vrishabha Lagna, which traditionally represents stability and prosperity.

Here are the city-wise Lakshmi Puja timings for Diwali 2026, shared by the Vedic astrology expert.

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Diwali 2026: Date, timings and amavasya tithi Diwali falls on November 8, 2026, when Kartik Amavasya coincides with Pradosh Kaal in India.

According to the panchang details shared by Kumbhat, Amavasya Tithi begins at 11:27 AM IST on November 8 and ends at 12:31 PM IST on November 9.

Since the evening of November 8 brings the Amavasya Tithi and Pradosh Kaal together, it is considered the appropriate time for Lakshmi Puja in India.

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Diwali 2026 Lakshmi Puja timings in India and worldwide If you live outside India, remember to follow your city's local muhurat rather than converting Indian times to your local time zone.

Here are the auspicious Lakshmi Puja timings for November 8, 2026, as shared by Kumbhat.