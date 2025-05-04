Chicken is widely regarded as one of the healthiest sources of animal protein. But for chicken lovers, there’s troubling news. A recent study has found a link between regular chicken consumption and a higher risk of mortality from gastrointestinal cancer — challenging earlier research that promoted chicken as a lean and heart-friendly protein option. Also read | Too much chicken can sneak in extra fat and sugar into your diet: Study reveals surprising details Is chicken the best source of animal protein?

The Mediterranean diet, often praised for its nutritional benefits across all age groups, includes chicken as a staple source of protein. However, the findings of this new study raise concerns about the safety of frequent chicken consumption, even within such well-regarded dietary patterns.

Findings of the study:

According to the United States Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA), 2020–2025, 26 ounces of animal protein is recommended in a week. This consists of lean meats, poultry, and eggs. However, according to the results of the study, more than 10.5 ounces of poultry per week is associated with a 27% greater risk of mortality.

Eating chicken every day can cause cancer.

The study also observed that eating more than 300 grams of poultry per week can lead to 2.3% more risk of getting gastrointestinal cancer. Surprisingly, for men, the risk elevated by 2.6%.

There are many reasons of poultry being dangerous for human health. In so9me geographical locations, heavy pesticides are used that can affect the health of plant and animal crops. Poultry, raised industrially, has antibiotics and hormones externally injected that can have side effects.

In their research paper, the study authors added, “Our study showed that white meat consumption above 300 g/week was associated with a statistically significant increased mortality risk from all causes and GC. The risk was higher for men than for women. However, further studies are needed to confirm our findings and learn more about the effects of processed poultry. In our opinion, it is important to learn more about the long-term effects of this food category, white meat, that is widely consumed by the world population who, perhaps mistakenly, consider it healthy in absolute terms.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.