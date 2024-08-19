Too much chicken can sneak in extra fat and sugar into your diet: Study reveals surprising details

Chicken breasts are most people's go-to option for daily protein intake. For some people, chicken makes up for the most part of their diet for health reasons. However, a recent study reveals that consumption of too much chicken may not be as healthy as we think. Chicken breast and ketchup – too much of them in quantity – might be the reason for overconsumption of fat and sugar.(Shutterstock)

Chicken breast and ketchup – too much of it – might be the reason for overconsumption of fat and sugar. The surprising details were revealed in a study. Ice-cream, pizza and cheese are known for not being too healthy already. But when it comes to consuming chicken and harmless servings of ketchup, we never thought that we were, in fact, sneaking in extra fat and sugar in our diet.

Chicken is low saturated fat food, but…

In a media release, Professor Christopher Taylor, director of medical dietetics at the School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences at The Ohio State University and lead study author said that while chicken breast is known as a lower saturated fat food, we must know that foods with lower saturated fats can also slowly add saturated food to the diet.

Unexpected daily sources of sugar and fat

The study was conducted on 35,000 U.S. adults to research the unhealthy eating habits in people. The study also helps in spreading awareness about the unexpected daily sources of sugar and fat that we add to the diet. Professor Christopher Taylor further added that while chicken breast and ketchup are not poor food choices, we should know how they work.

The study noted down cheese, pizza, ice cream, and eggs as top contributors of saturated fat to the body. Cold cuts, substitutes for cream, fried potatoes, and whole milk are also high in saturated fat content. Beverages and desserts such as soft drinks, tea, fruit drinks, cakes, and pies are the sources of added sugars to the body. Tomato-based condiments, cereal bars, energy drinks, and yeast breads also contribute to added sugars in the body.

