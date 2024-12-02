Chicken 65 named among best fried chicken dishes in the world. Know how to make it with this recipe

Chicken lovers of the world, we got some great news for you. Indian chicken lovers love their chicken fried. Rightly so, it is crunchy, tasty and loaded with flavours. Hence, when Taste Atlas, the popular food and travel guide curated a list of ‘Best Fried Chicken Dishes’ across the globe, and we found Chicken 65 in the third spot, we were not surprised. Also read | Too lazy to step out this Sunday? Savour traditional South Indian flavours at home with authentic Chicken Chettinad Chicken 65, a lip-smacking dish hailing from the Southern part of India was named in the third spot of the curated list by Taste Atlas.(Unsplash)

Chicken 65, a lip-smacking dish hailing from the Southern part of India was named in the third spot of the curated list, and is the only Indian dish to be featured there. Chicken 65 was preceded by Korean Fried Chicken and Karaage from Japan.

Taste Atlas described Chicken 65 as "deep-fried chicken that is marinated in ginger, lemon, red chiles, and a variety of other spices." Even though the origin of Chicken 65 is argued upon, it is believed to have originated in Tamil Nadu in the 1960s. Deep fried and then tossed in a rich base of sauces to give a spicy, sweet and sour flavour in every bite, Chicken 65 is the dish of all seasons.

Other than Chicken 65, Crispy fried chicken (Zhaziji), Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken and Indonesian Ayam penyet were also part of the list.

We have curated a super easy recipe of Chicken 65 that makes the perfect evening snack for this chilly winter season.

Check Chicken 65 recipe here.(Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

Chicken dices – 300 gms

Salt – to taste

Ginger paste – 1 tbsp

Black pepper – 1/2 tsp

Curd – 2 tbsp

Lemon juice – 2 Tbsp

Garlic paste – 1 tbsp

Chilly powder – 1 tbsp

Cumin Powder – 3/4 tbsp

For coating:

Refined flour – 3 tbsp

Cornflour – 2 tbsp

Rice flour – 1 tbsp

Salt – to taste

Oil – for deep frying

For tempering:

Oil – 2 tbsp

Garlic, chopped – 1 tbsp

Green chilly, chopped – 1 no

Curry leaves – handful

Coriander, chopped – handful

Method:

Marinate the chicken with lemon juice, salt, ginger paste, garlic paste, chilly powder, black pepper powder, cumin powder and curd and leave it for 20 minutes. Meanwhile prepare the coating with refined flour, cornflour, rice flour and salt. Then add the chicken pieces to the mixture and deep fry them. In another pan, heat oil and add chopped garlic, green chilly chopped and curry leaves. Saute lightly and add the fried chicken pieces to the sauce. Toss the chicken pieces gently with chopped coriander leaves till the sauce is soaked up. Serve hot!

(Recipe: Kunal Kapur, Chef)