Chicken Chettinad is a celebration of the culinary artistry of the Chettiar community in Tamil Nadu, South India and their rich gastronomic traditions that blend spices into a robust flavour profile to captivate the taste buds and warm the hearts of those who savour its intense spiciness balanced by the earthy sweetness of the coconut. The dish not only offers a taste of India’s rich culinary heritage but also caters to the contemporary palates that appreciate bold and complex flavours. Too lazy to step out this Sunday? Savour traditional South Indian flavours at home with authentic Chicken Chettinad (Photo by Social Hub by Dhaba, New Jersey, USA)

You might consider it a meal in itself but the dish is typically served with steamed rice or dosa or appam or parotta which help to soak up the flavourful gravy but you can also pair it with a simple salad or a cooling raita to balance the heat of the dish. If you are feeling too lazy to step out this Sunday, savour the traditional but bold South Indian flavours and culinary expertise of the Chettinad region at home by following the recipe below to whip up authentic Chicken Chettinad for dinner.

Ingredients:

1kg Chicken Curry Cut

100ml Sunflower Oil

5gm Turmeric

10ml Lemon Juice

150gm Onion, chopped

100gm Tomato, chopped

10gm Ginger Garlic Paste

150gm Coconut Milk

Chopped Coriander

10gm Tamarind

5gm Mustard Seeds

Few Curry Leaves

Ingredients For Chettinad Masala:

50gm mix of:

Kapok Buds

Cumin Seeds

Fennel Seeds

Cinnamon

Bay Leaf

Star Anise

Green Cardamom

Black Cardamom

Clove

Mace

Dry Red Chili

Black Pepper

Guntur Chili

Fenugreek Seeds

250gm Grated Coconut

10gm Poppy Seeds (Khus Khus)

Method to Prepare Chettinad Masala:

Dry roast all the spices listed under "For Chettinad Masala" until fragrant. Add grated coconut and poppy seeds, and roast until golden brown. Let it cool, then grind into a fine powder.

Method to Marinate Chicken:

Mix chicken with turmeric and lemon juice. Set aside for 30 minutes.

Method to Cook Chicken:

Heat sunflower oil in a large pan. Add mustard seeds and curry leaves, letting them splutter. Add chopped onions and sauté until golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste, cook until raw smell goes away.

Add chopped tomatoes and cook until they soften. Add the prepared Chettinad Masala and mix well. Add marinated chicken, cooking until it's seared on all sides.

Add coconut milk and tamarind, mixing well. Cover and simmer until chicken is fully cooked and flavours meld. Garnish with chopped coriander.

(Recipe: Dalvir Singh, Executive Chef)