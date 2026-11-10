Calm your spicy food cravings with this chilli oil paneer noodles recipe
This creamy noodle recipe pairs paneer with a silky sauce, garlic and chilli-fried paneer for an Asian-inspired meal.
Being in a calorie deficit or on a weight loss or general fitness journey requires you to be intentional with your food choices. Indulgent spicy foods may feel off the menu, but there are also cheat days when you order your favourite meals. Noodles are among the popular choices. How about trying to make them at home? At least at home, you know which ingredients are going in. Even better if the dish contains protein.
ALSO READ: This 10-minute high-protein moong dal paneer cheela recipe packs 32g protein and is perfect for busy mornings
Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe of creamy paneer noodles which satisifies your cravings and you can also be healthy as you can choose healthier alternatives in contrast to what and how it may be prepared with if you ordered.
The chef described it as a noodle recipe with a silky, flavour-packed sauce, golden chilli-fried paneer and plenty of garlic. Garnished with sesame seeds and spring onions, it is perfect for anyone craving comfort food with an Asian-inspired twist.
Ingredients:
- 200g paneer - split
- 2 stalks green onion - whites
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4th cup water
- 2 tbsps chilli oil
- 6 cloves garlic - minced
- 1” ginger - grated
- 1 tsp sugar
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsps - coriander powder
- 1 stock cube
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Noodles of choice - 80g
For garnish:
- Sesame seeds- 2 tsps
- Green onions - green
Method:
- Soak 100g of paneer in hot water and keep it aside.
- Boil the noodles until they are completely cooked and reserve some of the water for later use.
- Drain the excess water and keep the noodles aside.
- In a blender, blend together paneer, milk and some of the reserved water until it is smooth.
- In a heated pan, add oil. Crumble 100g of paneer into it and fry it until golden brown.
- Add chilli oil to it and stir nicely until combined. Keep this aside for later use.
- In the same pan, add a little oil and sauté ginger, garlic and onions in it.
- Add coriander powder, stock cube, sugar, soy sauce, chilli oil and stir well.
- Adjust the seasoning by adding salt and pepper. Add the prepared paste to it and combine well.
- Simmer the sauce, add the noodles to it and coat them well.
- Place the noodles in a bowl, garnish with sesame seeds, green onions and chilli fried paneer and serve hot.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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