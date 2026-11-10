Calm your spicy food cravings with this chilli oil paneer noodles recipe

Being in a calorie deficit or on a weight loss or general fitness journey requires you to be intentional with your food choices. Indulgent spicy foods may feel off the menu, but there are also cheat days when you order your favourite meals. Noodles are among the popular choices. How about trying to make them at home? At least at home, you know which ingredients are going in. Even better if the dish contains protein.

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Chef Saloni Kukreja shared a recipe of creamy paneer noodles which satisifies your cravings and you can also be healthy as you can choose healthier alternatives in contrast to what and how it may be prepared with if you ordered.

The chef described it as a noodle recipe with a silky, flavour-packed sauce, golden chilli-fried paneer and plenty of garlic. Garnished with sesame seeds and spring onions, it is perfect for anyone craving comfort food with an Asian-inspired twist.