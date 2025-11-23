Chicken vs mutton: Which meat offers better protein and overall health benefits?

Protein is one of the most important nutrients that a person needs. But not all sources of protein are universally good. Animal fats are commonly associated with proteins. But which type of animal meat is a better source of protein – Chicken or mutton? Which is a better source of protein for you, mutton or chicken?

An October 2024 study cited by the National Library of Medicine studied the impact of high-fat diets on mice, including mutton.

Mutton nutrition

This study, conducted on 60 albino mice, which were divided into four groups, and their markers, like body weight, caloric intake, serum markers, and liver histopathology, were checked.

The results showed that consumption of mutton fat caused higher caloric intake and body weight compared to the group given a standard diet sans these fats. Other effects of these sources of fat were elevated serum glucose, impaired glucose tolerance, and increased levels of triglycerides, cholesterol, LDL-C, and reduced HDL-C. Elevated AST and ALT levels in the high-fat diet groups indicated liver damage and fat accumulation.

So, it seems that mutton isn’t as good a source of protein as previously thought, mainly because it's also a high-fat item. But what about chicken?

Chicken calories

As per an article on Healthline, the amount of calories in a cut of chicken depends on which body part it contains. Breasts contain the greatest amount of calories, followed by thighs, wings, and drumsticks. However, even the breasts are not a very high source of calories, meaning that chicken is a relatively lighter meat.

According to the National Chicken Council, chicken is a lean protein, meaning it doesn’t have a high content of fat. It is also free of carbohydrates and fibre, making it all the more beneficial for those who may have dietary restrictions. Also, chicken has low content of cholesterol and saturated fat, making it good for people with heart-related conditions.

So, it is clear that chicken easily wins over mutton when it comes to health benefits. While both are good when eaten in moderation, chicken is way better when it comes to regular consumption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.