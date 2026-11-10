Chef Ranveer Brar elevates a classic dessert with his shahi kaju katli recipe: See preparation
Ranveer Brar gives the classic kaju katli a premium makeover with his shahi kaju katli recipe; check the simple step-by-step guide to make it at home.
Kaju katli needs no introduction, especially in the weeks around Diwali. The sweet is as popular as it is tasty, and it is very difficult to improve upon something that is this close to perfection.
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However, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar rises to the challenge with his shahi kaju katli recipe. It takes approximately 25 minutes to make the dish, not including the two hours the katlis need to set. The detailed steps to make the sweet are presented as follows.
Ingredients for shahi kaju katli
For kaju katli base
- 2-3 tbsp ghee
- 1 kg chilled cashew nuts, blended into paste with cold milk or water
- 1½ tins condensed milk (approximately 600 g)
For shahi kaju katli
- Prepared kaju katli mixture
- ¼ cup rose syrup
- 1¼ cup desiccated coconut
For garnish
- Silver vark
- Golden vark
- Pistachios, chopped
- Fresh rose petals
Method of preparation
For kaju katli base
- In a non-stick pan or wok, add ghee; once hot, add cashew nut paste and cook for a while, until it's cooked through and reaches a doughy consistency.
- Add condensed milk to the pan and cook it for five more minutes.
- Transfer the mixture to a greased tray and spread it evenly.
- Refrigerate it for two to three hours until set well.
For shahi kaju katli
- In a non-stick kadai, add some of the prepared kaju katli mixture, rose syrup, desiccated coconut and give it a good mix.
- Cook it for four to five minutes on a low flame.
- Transfer the mixture over the kaju katli layer in the greased tray and spread it evenly.
- Garnish it with silver vark and golden vark, then refrigerate it for two to three hours to set well.
- Demold the mixture and cut it into any desired shape.
- Transfer it to a serving platter and garnish with pistachios and fresh rose petals.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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