Chef Ranveer Brar shows how to make street-style veg chowmein at home: See step-by-step preparation
Ranveer Brar shares an easy-to-make recipe to replicate the flavours of street-style veg chowmein at home in less than half an hour.
Veg chowmein is one of the most popular street foods in the country, and one whose flavours are difficult to replicate at home, even though it looks so easy. To help us out, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar shared his street-style chowmein recipe on YouTube.
Also Read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares delicious and creamy prawn pasta recipe: See step-by-step preparation
It can be made in a few simple steps, requiring a prep time of approximately 10 minutes and a cooking time of about another 15 minutes. The ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to make the dish are presented as follows.
Ingredients for veg chowmein
For boiling noodles
- Water as required
- Salt to taste
- Chowmein noodles
- 2 tsp oil
For chowmein
- 1 tbsp oil
- ½ medium cabbage (shredded)
- 1 large carrot (peeled and julienned)
- 1 large capsicum (julienned)
- 1 large onion (sliced)
- 4-5 tbsp chowmein sauce (mix of chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and black pepper)
- Boiled noodles
- 2-3 tbsp spring onion (roughly chopped)
For garnish
- Spring onion (diagonally cut)
- Chilli oil
Method of preparation
For boiling noodles
- In a saucepan, add water as required, salt to taste, give it a good mix and bring it to a boil.
- Add the chowmein noodles and oil and boil until 80 percent cooked.
- Strain the noodles, add oil and toss it very gently.
- Leave it aside for further use.
For chowmein
- In a wok, add oil; once it's hot, add cabbage, carrot, capsicum, onion and sauté for two to three minutes on high flame.
- Add the chowmein sauce (mix of chilli sauce, vinegar, soya sauce, ketchup, ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and black pepper), boiled noodles and toss it on high flame for a minute.
- Finish it with spring onion and give it a good mix.
- Transfer it into the serving bowl, garnish it with spring onion and drizzle some chilli oil.
- Serve hot.
About Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, author and actor. Best known for hosting popular cooking shows and serving as a judge on MasterChef India, he began his culinary journey after graduating from a hospitality institute in Lucknow. With nearly three decades of experience, Brar has become one of India's most recognised chefs, celebrated for blending traditional Indian flavours with modern cooking techniques.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.