How to Make a Flavourful Fish Biryani in 30 Minutes, A Delicious One-Pot Meal

Fish biryani gives you a fragrant meal in no time. The fish is tender, so the spices absorb quickly, making it easier to prepare than other biryani varieties. You get a one-pot meal with the aroma of basmati rice, fresh herbs, and light masalas in every spoonful. Fish Biryani(Freepik)

A study highlights that fish have omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart, brain and immunity. These nutrients stay intact with quick cooking, so fish biryani is a smart choice for busy days. The protein in fish keeps you energised and full for longer, while the rice provides steady fuel, so this dish is good for lunch and dinner. Fish cooks faster than chicken or mutton, so you can finish the entire recipe in 30 minutes.

The spices used in fish biryani, turmeric, cumin, ginger and coriander. They aid digestion and add warmth to the dish without overpowering the fish. Fresh coriander, mint and fried onions lift the aroma and balance the biryani without extra weight. You can also adjust the spice levels according to your family’s taste.

This quick biryani method is useful when you want something tasty but still wholesome. You can prepare it in one pot, layer it and have a meal that feels special without spending too much time in the kitchen. With a few simple steps, fish biryani becomes a flavourful and satisfying dish that fits into your routine.

How to Make a Delicious Fish Biryani in 30 Minutes

This quick fish biryani gives you tender fish, aromatic rice and balanced spices in one pot. Fish cooks faster than other proteins, so it’s perfect for a 30-minute meal. It has protein, omega-3 fats and steady energy, so it’s a wholesome option for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients (Serves 2–3)

For the Fish Marinade:

300 g boneless fish pieces (surmai, rohu, basa or any firm fish) ½ cup curd 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste ½ tsp turmeric 1 tsp red chilli powder 1 tsp biryani masala Salt to taste

For the Rice & Biryani:

1 cup basmati rice (soaked 15 minutes) 2 tbsp oil or ghee 1 large onion, sliced 1 tomato, chopped ½ tsp cumin 1 bay leaf 2 cloves 1 small cinnamon stick 1 green chilli 2 tbsp chopped coriander 2 tbsp chopped mint 1½ cups water Salt to taste

Instructions