How to Make a Flavourful Fish Biryani in 30 Minutes, A Delicious One-Pot Meal
A flavourful fish biryani made in 30 minutes gives you a tender fish, fragrant rice and balance spices in one pot.
Fish biryani gives you a fragrant meal in no time. The fish is tender, so the spices absorb quickly, making it easier to prepare than other biryani varieties. You get a one-pot meal with the aroma of basmati rice, fresh herbs, and light masalas in every spoonful.
A study highlights that fish have omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for the heart, brain and immunity. These nutrients stay intact with quick cooking, so fish biryani is a smart choice for busy days. The protein in fish keeps you energised and full for longer, while the rice provides steady fuel, so this dish is good for lunch and dinner. Fish cooks faster than chicken or mutton, so you can finish the entire recipe in 30 minutes.
The spices used in fish biryani, turmeric, cumin, ginger and coriander. They aid digestion and add warmth to the dish without overpowering the fish. Fresh coriander, mint and fried onions lift the aroma and balance the biryani without extra weight. You can also adjust the spice levels according to your family’s taste.
This quick biryani method is useful when you want something tasty but still wholesome. You can prepare it in one pot, layer it and have a meal that feels special without spending too much time in the kitchen. With a few simple steps, fish biryani becomes a flavourful and satisfying dish that fits into your routine.
Ingredients (Serves 2–3)
For the Fish Marinade:
- 300 g boneless fish pieces (surmai, rohu, basa or any firm fish)
- ½ cup curd
- 1 tsp ginger-garlic paste
- ½ tsp turmeric
- 1 tsp red chilli powder
- 1 tsp biryani masala
- Salt to taste
For the Rice & Biryani:
- 1 cup basmati rice (soaked 15 minutes)
- 2 tbsp oil or ghee
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 1 tomato, chopped
- ½ tsp cumin
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 cloves
- 1 small cinnamon stick
- 1 green chilli
- 2 tbsp chopped coriander
- 2 tbsp chopped mint
- 1½ cups water
- Salt to taste
Instructions
- Mix curd, ginger-garlic, turmeric, chilli powder, biryani masala and salt. Coat fish pieces and rest for 10 minutes.
- Heat oil/ghee in a deep pan. Add cumin, bay leaf, cloves and cinnamon. Add sliced onions and sauté until golden.
- Add tomatoes and green chilli. Cook until the tomatoes soften.
- Place the fish gently into the pan and cook for 2–3 minutes until lightly firm.
- Add soaked rice (drained) over the fish. Do not stir too much.
- Sprinkle mint and coriander. Add 1½ cups of water and salt.
- Cover and cook on low flame for 15 minutes until rice is fully cooked.
- Let it rest for 5 minutes before opening. Fluff gently.
- Serve warm with onion raita and lemon wedges.
