How to style a kurta for festive occasions: 5 easy outfit ideas I’d actually wear By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility I want my festive outfits to be comfortable enough for an entire day but colourful and dressed up enough to feel special. Here are five ways I’d style a kurta this festive season.

I’m celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home this year, and with the festive season coming up next month, I’ve already started thinking about what I want to wear. This is my favourite time of the year to dress up. I love the colours, jewellery and little beauty details that can make even a simple Indian outfit feel celebratory.

But I also have a very specific approach to festive dressing. I want to be comfortable.

I would much rather wear an easy kurta that I can sit, move around and spend the entire day in than a heavily embellished outfit that looks beautiful but needs constant adjusting. The trick, for me, is to make the comfortable base feel festive through colour and styling.

Give me a bright kurta, statement earrings, a few bangles, kajal and a bindi, and I am happy.

So instead of treating the kurta as just one part of an outfit, I think of it as the comfortable starting point. The styling around it decides how festive the final look feels.

Here are five ways I would style a kurta for different festive occasions.

1. Bright kurta with simple bottoms and statement earrings This is probably the easiest formula when I want to look festive without putting too much thought into the outfit.

I would start with a bright-coloured kurta and pair it with simple straight pants, trousers or comfortable palazzos. The idea is to let the colour of the kurta stand out instead of adding too many competing elements.

Then I would bring in the festive details through the accessories. A pair of statement earrings, bangles, kajal and a small bindi can make a simple kurta look much more occasion-ready.

This works particularly well when the kurta has a beautiful colour but isn't heavily embroidered. You don't necessarily need elaborate embellishment when the colour and accessories are doing enough.

What I would look for

A bright or jewel-toned colour

A comfortable silhouette that allows easy movement

Simple bottoms that don't compete with the kurta

One noticeable pair of earrings

Comfortable traditional footwear Best for: Daytime pujas, family gatherings and festive celebrations at home.

The trade-off: If the kurta is already heavily printed or embellished, adding large earrings, bangles and a statement dupatta can make the outfit feel too busy.

2. Add a dupatta when I want a more traditional look Sometimes the easiest way to make a comfortable kurta feel festive is to add a dupatta.

I would choose a lightweight printed, colourful or lightly embellished dupatta and let it become the additional festive layer. The rest of the outfit can remain quite simple.

This is particularly useful if you have a kurta in your wardrobe that you normally wear for everyday occasions. Adding a different dupatta can change its personality without requiring you to buy an entirely new outfit.

I would pair this with jhumkas or another pair of statement earrings, a few bangles, kajal and a bindi.

What I would look for

A dupatta that adds colour or texture

A fabric that is comfortable enough to wear for several hours

A simple kurta that gives the dupatta room to stand out

Jewellery that complements rather than competes with it Best for: Pujas, family celebrations, festive lunches and occasions where I want a more traditional Indian look.

The trade-off: A heavily embellished dupatta can look beautiful but may not be the most practical choice for a long celebration. If comfort is the priority, I would choose something lighter.

3. Pair the kurta with palazzos when comfort matters most Festive celebrations can easily turn into several hours of sitting, standing, eating, moving around and helping with things. That is when I would prioritise an outfit that doesn't feel restrictive.

A comfortable kurta with palazzos or another relaxed wide-leg bottom gives the outfit an easy silhouette while still looking put together.

I particularly like this formula for daytime celebrations because it doesn't require a lot of layering. A bright kurta does most of the visual work, while statement earrings and bangles bring in the festive element.

I would also pay attention to the length of both pieces. A very long kurta with extremely wide bottoms can overwhelm the outfit, particularly if you prefer a more streamlined silhouette.

What I would look for

Lightweight and comfortable fabrics

Enough room to move easily

A kurta length that works with the wider bottom

A bright colour or interesting print

Footwear that is easy to walk and stand in Best for: Long daytime celebrations, hosting at home and occasions where I know I'll be dressed up for hours.

The trade-off: Wide silhouettes can look voluminous, so I would keep either the kurta or the bottoms relatively controlled rather than making both pieces extremely oversized.

4. Wear a kurta with a skirt when I want something more dramatic A kurta doesn't always have to be paired with pants.

If I want to make an existing kurta feel completely different, I would try it with a long skirt. This gives the outfit more movement and volume and can make a familiar kurta feel much more festive.

I would particularly choose this combination when I want the outfit to look more styled without reaching for a heavy lehenga or an elaborate festive set.

The accessories can stay fairly simple if the skirt has a strong print or embellishment. If both the kurta and skirt are understated, however, this is where I would bring in bigger earrings, bangles or a more noticeable bindi.

What I would look for

A kurta with a shape that works comfortably over the skirt

A skirt that complements rather than exactly matches the kurta

Enough movement to walk comfortably

One or two strong accessories Best for: Evening celebrations, festive dinners and occasions where I want a more dressed-up silhouette.

The trade-off: A long skirt gives you more volume and drama, but it is less practical than a simple kurta-and-trouser combination if you know you'll be moving around constantly.

5. Keep the kurta simple and let the accessories do the work This is the formula I would choose when I don't want to buy another festive outfit.

Take a simple kurta you already own and change everything around it. Add brighter earrings, stack a few bangles, wear kajal and a bindi, switch your footwear and introduce a colourful dupatta if you want another layer.

The clothes don't necessarily have to be elaborate for the outfit to look festive. Sometimes the styling details do more than embroidery ever could.

I also like this approach because it makes festive dressing less dependent on buying something new for every celebration. The same comfortable kurta can look completely different depending on the accessories and colours you pair with it.

What I would look for

A comfortable kurta with a clean silhouette

Accessories that have enough colour or shine to stand out

A bindi that works with the overall colour palette

Bangles that add movement without becoming uncomfortable

Footwear that you can actually spend several hours in Best for: Anyone who prefers comfortable clothes, wants to rewear pieces from their wardrobe or doesn't want to spend heavily on festive dressing.

The trade-off: Accessories can transform a simple outfit, but too many statement elements at once can make the look feel cluttered. I would choose one main focus and build around it.

My festive kurta checklist When I am choosing what to wear for a celebration, I would rather think about how the entire outfit will feel after several hours than simply ask whether it looks good in a photograph.

These are the things I would check before getting dressed: