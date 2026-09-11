Farshi vs Anarkali vs A-line kurta sets: What is the difference and which one should you wear?

Farshi vs Anarkali vs A-line suits: What is the difference and which suits you? (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Need extra funds for your next purchase? Loan up to ₹5 Lakhs Starting at 11% p.a.* Check Eligibility Ethnic wear can be surprisingly difficult to shop for. You may know you want a kurta set for a festive event, family gathering or even work, but then comes the confusing part: Farshi, Anarkali or A-line? They can all look elegant, but they create very different silhouettes. A Farshi set brings drama through its wide, flowing salwar. An Anarkali creates volume through the flare of the kurta. An A-line kurta stays comparatively streamlined, gradually widening from the shoulders towards the hem. So instead of asking which one is trending, I would start with a more useful question: Where do you want the volume in your outfit to sit? That one decision can make it much easier to figure out which silhouette will feel comfortable, flattering and appropriate for the occasion. Here is how the three styles differ and who each one can work for. 1. Farshi kurta sets for dramatic volume and a relaxed silhouette Farshi suits have made their way back into contemporary ethnic wardrobes, and the easiest way to recognise one is by the wide, flowing Farshi salwar. Unlike a conventional straight pant, the salwar creates volume below the kurta and gives the outfit a more dramatic, traditional silhouette. What it looks like The kurta can be relatively simple, while the Farshi salwar does most of the visual work. Some versions also come with a dupatta to complete the festive look. The result is relaxed, flowy and noticeably different from a standard kurta-and-pants set. Who should consider it? A Farshi set can work particularly well if you: Like relaxed and flowy silhouettes

Want your ethnic outfit to make more of a statement

Prefer volume around the lower half of the outfit

Enjoy traditional-inspired dressing

Want something different from a regular straight kurta set If you are petite, pay attention to proportions. A very long or extremely voluminous Farshi silhouette can visually overwhelm a smaller frame, so the length and volume of the outfit matter. Two Farshi styles to consider

This is the more pared-back option of the two. Its simpler styling makes the Farshi silhouette itself the focus and could work when you want to experiment with the trend without going all-out festive.

2 . ANNI Designer Women's Cotton Blend Embroidered Straight Kurta with Farshi Salwar and Dupatta Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This version leans more traditional and occasion-ready, with embroidery and a dupatta adding more visual detail. Choose Farshi if your problem is: “I want my ethnic outfit to feel different from another straight kurta-and-pants set.” 2. Anarkali sets for when you want the kurta to create the drama Anarkali is probably the easiest of the three silhouettes to recognise. Instead of creating most of its volume through the trousers, the Anarkali flares out from the upper body towards the hem, creating a more flowing, feminine silhouette. This makes it particularly useful when you want the kurta itself to be the focal point. What it looks like The fitted or relatively streamlined upper section gradually opens into a flare. Depending on the fabric, length and amount of flare, an Anarkali can look anything from relatively understated to very dramatic. Who should consider it? Anarkali can work well if you: Like a flowing kurta silhouette

Want the outfit to feel more festive

Prefer the volume to come from the kurta rather than the trousers

Want to create a longer, uninterrupted line through the outfit

Are dressing for celebrations, weddings or festive occasions If you are conscious about adding volume around your lower half, look at where the flare begins. An Anarkali that starts flaring higher up will create a very different effect from one that stays narrow for longer. Two Anarkali styles to consider

A printed option that can work when you want the Anarkali shape without making the outfit heavily embellished.

This is the more festive-looking option, with embroidery and a Chanderi dupatta adding extra occasion appeal. Choose Anarkali if your problem is: “I want my ethnic outfit to look dressed-up without relying on heavy accessories.” The flare does much of the styling work for you. 3. A-line kurta sets for when you want an easier everyday silhouette If Farshi is about dramatic volume and Anarkali is about flare, A-line kurtas are the middle ground. The kurta gradually widens from the shoulders towards the hem, creating an A-shaped silhouette without the same amount of volume as a heavily flared Anarkali. That makes it one of the easiest silhouettes to take from work to casual occasions. What it looks like The upper half is relatively streamlined and the hem gradually becomes wider. Because the shape is less dramatic, you can play around with prints, embroidery, dupattas and accessories without the outfit becoming visually overwhelming. Who should consider it? An A-line set can be a good option if you: Want a flattering but relatively easy silhouette

Prefer moderate rather than dramatic volume

Need an ethnic set for work

Want something versatile enough for different occasions

Are not comfortable with very fitted kurtas

Want to style the outfit with both flats and dressier footwear Two A-line styles to consider

The embroidered detailing makes this a more polished option that can work for office events, festive occasions or dressier everyday wear.

The printed cotton option has a more relaxed feel and can work particularly well for everyday ethnic dressing. Choose A-line if your problem is: “I want a kurta set that looks polished but does not feel too dramatic.” That versatility is the biggest advantage of the A-line silhouette. Farshi vs Anarkali vs A-line: which one should you choose? The easiest way to decide is to forget the names for a moment and think about where you want the volume. Style Where the volume comes from Overall look Best for Farshi Salwar Flowing and dramatic Statement ethnic dressing Anarkali Kurta flare Feminine and festive Parties and celebrations A-line Gradual kurta flare Streamlined and versatile Work and everyday dressing Which style suits your body type? There is no single silhouette that is universally “best” for a particular body type. That is because proportions, height, fit preferences and styling all change how an outfit looks. Instead, use these guidelines. If you want to balance broader shoulders An A-line silhouette can help create more visual volume towards the lower half, while a flowing Anarkali can also create a balanced overall shape. If you want to create more definition around the waist Look for Anarkalis or A-line kurtas where the upper section is more structured or fitted before the silhouette opens out. If you prefer to skim the body All three can work, but look for fabrics that fall rather than stand away from the body. A relaxed Farshi set can be particularly useful if you prefer not to wear fitted trousers. If you are petite Pay close attention to length and volume. An extremely long Anarkali or very voluminous Farshi salwar can overwhelm a smaller frame. A shorter A-line kurta or a more controlled flare can create a cleaner proportion. If you are tall You have more room to experiment with longer hemlines, dramatic Anarkali flares and generous Farshi proportions. Which one should you actually buy? If you want something different and statement-making, start with Farshi. If you want a festive silhouette where the kurta does most of the work, choose Anarkali. If you want the most versatile option for work and everyday ethnic dressing, A-line is the safer choice. And if you are still unsure, think about your existing wardrobe. If you already own several straight kurtas, a Farshi or Anarkali will give you a more noticeable change in silhouette. If your wardrobe is full of heavily flared ethnic outfits, an A-line set may actually be the more useful addition. The best kurta set is not necessarily the one that looks most dramatic on a product page. It is the one whose shape solves what is missing from your wardrobe. Similar stories for you: 7 Handbags every woman should have in her wardrobe Hosting Ganpati at home? 8 Comfortable 4.7-rated kurta sets under ₹1,500 5 Capsule fashion investments for September 2026 that skip the microtrend noise

Farshi vs Anarkali vs A-line suits: FAQs What is the difference between a Farshi and an Anarkali kurta set? A Farshi set gets its distinctive volume from the wide flowing salwar, while an Anarkali gets its volume from the flare of the kurta. Which kurta set should I choose for a festive occasion? Anarkali and Farshi sets are good choices when you want a more dramatic festive look. Choose A-line if you prefer a simpler and more understated ethnic outfit. Which kurta set is best for a petite frame? A-line sets with controlled volume can create a cleaner proportion on a petite frame. If choosing a Farshi or Anarkali, pay attention to the length and amount of volume so the silhouette does not overwhelm your frame. Which is more versatile: Anarkali or A-line? An A-line kurta set is generally easier to style for everyday wear and work, while an Anarkali tends to have a more festive and occasion-ready appearance.