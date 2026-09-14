Hartalika Teej 2026: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, important rituals, vrat katha and significance of the festival

Hartalika Teej 2026: It is an important Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Observed primarily by women, the festival is associated with prayers for marital happiness, a harmonious relationship and the well-being of the family. In several traditions, unmarried women also observe the vrat while praying for a compatible life partner.

This year, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on Monday, September 14. From the auspicious puja muhurat and vrat katha to the traditional rituals and significance, here’s everything you need to know about the festival. (Also read: Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 200+ wishes, status, images, WhatsApp status and GIFs to share with friends and family )

Hartalika Teej 2026 puja muhurat Hartalika Teej is observed on Tritiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. According to the Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi began at approximately 7:08 am on September 13, 2026, and ended around 7:06 am on September 14.

The Pratahkal Hartalika Puja Muhurat in Delhi was from 6:05 am to 7:06 am on September 14. Since auspicious timings can vary depending on the city, devotees should consult the local Panchang for the exact puja muhurat in their area.

Morning is traditionally considered the preferred time for Hartalika Teej puja. However, some traditions permit devotees to perform Shiva-Parvati worship during Pradosh Kaal if morning puja is not possible.

Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha The traditional Hartalika Teej Vrat Katha revolves around Goddess Parvati’s unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. According to the legend, Parvati wished to marry Lord Shiva and undertook rigorous penance to win his acceptance. However, her father had plans to marry her to someone else.

Determined to continue her tapasya and remain devoted to her chosen path, Parvati’s friend is said to have taken her away to a secluded forest. There, Parvati continued her intense penance for Lord Shiva.