Quote of the day by Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘Nothing is permanent, that’s what I have realised…’
Learn from the actor why focusing on the present matters so much and how embracing each day as it comes can bring a greater sense of calm and fulfilment.
Ayushmann Khurrana turns 42 on September 14. The actor is known for essaying versatile and unconventional characters across a wide range of stories. His perspective on life is equally holistic and meaningful. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his simple philosophy on the importance of living in the present, one day at a time.
In an October 2025 interview with Filmygyan, he opened up about his reflections on life.
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What did Ayushmann say?
“Nothing is permanent; that is what I have realised. Whatever you have is the present, and you have to utilise your present to the maximum, one day at a time; that's what I do. Main ek din achi tarah se jeena chahta hoon (I want to live each day to the fullest), and that is about it.”
What did Ayushmann mean?
His philosophy on life is quite simple: nothing is permanent. People often dwell on the past or worry about the future, thinking about what has already happened or what lies ahead. But in doing so, they risk letting the present slip away.
Ultimately, everything amounts to nothing. We come into this world with nothing and leave with nothing. Therefore, becoming excessively attached to anything may prevent one from finding a sense of calm and peace. Keep focusing on your present, and focus on building yourself one day at a time. Don't worry about the results. Stop measuring life against milestones and find peace in the progress by appreciating it. How you live in the present matters. Successes and failures will come and go, but you need to learn how to live the present fully.
Upcoming movie
His upcoming movie is Udta Teer and is expected to hit the theatres on October 9. Sara Alia Khan stars alongside him in this action comedy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More