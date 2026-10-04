World Mental Health Day 2026: Harvard explains this simple meditation practice for everyday stress
Harvard Health highlights mindfulness as a simple way to become more aware of your thoughts, feelings and surroundings.
World Mental Health Day falls on October 10, 2026, but the day can also give you a reason to slow down and reconnect with yourself. This year, the World Health Organization has chosen the theme “Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,” encouraging people to listen to real experiences around mental health.
Harvard Health highlights mindfulness as a simple way to become more aware of your thoughts, feelings and surroundings. Its August 2026 guidance explains that mindfulness means paying attention to what is happening in the present moment with acceptance.
Also Read Harvard shares a mindfulness practice that may help reduce stress and anxiety
What does mindfulness mean spiritually?
Mindfulness can offer more than a moment of calm. From a spiritual perspective, you can use it to observe your inner world without immediately reacting to every thought.
You may notice anger, worry, excitement or sadness without allowing those emotions to control your next action. This simple act of observation can help you understand yourself more deeply.
Harvard suggests a simple breathing practice
Harvard Health recommends mindful breathing as one way to practise mindfulness. You can sit comfortably and bring your attention to your natural breathing.
You do not need to force your breath or empty your mind. Instead, notice the sensation of breathing. When your thoughts wander, gently bring your attention back to your breath.
That return can become the heart of your practice. You notice that your mind has wandered, then consciously return to the present.
Also Read Meditation and mindfulness are known for cognitive health benefits. But experts say they can have a difficult side
Can you turn mindfulness into a spiritual practice?
You can use the same practice as a daily moment of self-reflection. Sit quietly for five minutes and observe what appears in your mind.
Instead of asking yourself to stop thinking, simply watch your thoughts come and go. You may begin to notice certain fears, desires or patterns that usually remain hidden during a busy day.
This does not make mindfulness a religious practice. Rather, it can become a personal spiritual habit that helps you develop greater awareness.
Try mindful walking when you feel restless
Harvard also suggests mindful walking. You can walk slowly and pay attention to your feet touching the ground, your movements and the sensations around you.
Also Read Harvard says tai chi walking is a simple way to practise mindfulness while you move. Here's how
You do not need a special place or long meditation session. Even a short walk can become a chance to step away from constant mental noise and return your attention to the present.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Mindfulness should not replace professional mental health care or treatment when you need it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More