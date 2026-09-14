‘Most women have 30% body fat’: Fitness trainer says stop focusing only on weight and do this instead
30% body fat is common in women. A fitness trainer reveals the mistakes that make it harder to lose.
Most women struggle with 30% body fat, and it is the most stubborn part when it comes to weight loss. Fitness trainer Chadoy Leon took to Instagram on September 10, 2026, to share how women with 30% body fat can get rid of it. Here’s the routine you can follow.
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1. Stop running
Chadoy Leon highlights that five days of cardio is wrecking your hormones. It burns the small amount of muscle you have left and spikes cortisol (which stores belly fat in women), which drops estrogen and progesterone.
He advises walking 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily, lifting heavy three days a week, and skipping running entirely.
2. Eat more
According to Leon, most thin women have been undereating for 15+ years, and body adapted years ago. This leads to a drop in metabolism, irregular periods, hair thinning, and feeling cold all the time.
For a 145lb woman:
Maintenance: 1,950 calories
Cut: 1,750 calories
If you’ve been undereating for years, eat at maintenance for 3 to 6 months before cutting. You can’t lose fat from a body that’s already starving.
3. Lift heavy
There is nothing better than strength training. Here’s a routine you can follow:
Day 1 (Lower):
Hip Thrust 4x8–10
Romanian Deadlift 4x8–10
Goblet Squat 4x8–10
Walking Lunge 3x10 each leg
Day 2 (Upper):
DB Bench Press 4x8–10
Lat Pulldown 4x8–10
DB Shoulder Press 3x8–10
Cable Row 3x10–12
Day 3 (Full body):
Trap Bar Deadlift 3x6–8
Incline DB Press 3x8–10
Goblet Squat 3x10–12
Plank 3x45–60 sec
4. Eat 140g of protein daily
For a 145 lb woman:
Breakfast (35g): 3 eggs + 3 whites + Greek yoghurt + raspberries
Lunch (40g): 6oz chicken + 1 cup rice + broccoli
Dinner (40g): 6oz salmon or beef + sweet potato + spinach
Before bed (25g): Cottage cheese + raspberries
Leon highlighted that protein holds muscle, and muscle controls metabolism.
5. Cut alcohol
After 30, alcohol hits women twice as hard as it did at 25. The liver processes it more slowly, estrogen swings get more extreme, sleep crashes faster, and belly fat locks in immediately. By cutting alcohol, most thin women see their face change within 30 days, hormones rebalance by day 60, and sleep deeper than the previous 5 years.
6. Get bloodwork
Here are the numbers most thin women have never checked:
Fasting insulin (target under 8); A1C (target under 5.4)
Vitamin D (target 50 to 70 ng/mL); Free T3 and T4 (upper third of range); Estradiol and progesterone (cycle dependent); Ferritin (target 50 to 150 ng/mL)
You can be 128lbs and 8 weeks from a type 2 diagnosis. You can be 130lbs with the bloodwork of a 50-year-old.
“The scale is the worst metric you can use,” said Leon.
7. Sleep eight hours
There is no substitute for a good eight hours of sleep. According to Leon, you should be in bed by 10 pm. Irregular sleep raises cortisol by 25%, drops estrogen and progesterone, spikes cravings 30 to 50%, and locks belly fat in place.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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