Think your daily walk is enough for fitness? Fitness coach reveals what could be missing from your routine

“ Intensity is the important factor,” highlighted Sumit. “You're unlikely to work your heart and lungs hard enough at a comfortable pace. Although this type of slow walking is good exercise, it hardly contributes at all to cardiovascular fitness. Research found that a faster pace, fast enough to talk but not sing, did more than an easy stroll for burning calories and increasing oxygen consumption.”

However, achieving improved health frequently demands more than a stroll around the block each day. Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), revealed common mistakes people make in their daily routines.

Most people can simply go out and start moving. A short stroll down the road easily improves circulation, balances body weight, relaxes brain function, and reduces the risk of chronic infections.

Repetition is boring According to Sumit, walking the exact same way each day trips up plenty of people. When movement repeats too often, the body settles into it. Follow identical paths, pace, and timing daily, and progress slows down after a while. Try varying your pace, length, or incline, or mix in periods of fast and slow walking. Your heart will benefit from the change.

Strength training is required “Many do not appreciate how walking alone is insufficient without additional resistance work. But fitness isn’t a one-size-fits-all,” explained Sumit. The secret to success is the connection between heart health, strength, stability, flexibility, and range of motion.

After 30, muscle mass disappears slowly unless you work against weight. That steady stroll? It won’t stop that shift. Lifting two or three times a week mixes in what walking alone misses: improved caloric expenditure, improved strategic function, and refined body control.

Staring down at your screen while shuffling forward? That slows things down. Lift your gaze, tighten your stomach gently, let your arms move freely - suddenly everything works harder. A steady pace with intention pushes more effort through the body. Each step counts when it’s done with awareness.