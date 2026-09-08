Everyday Explained: Why does your stomach growl when you’re hungry? Here’s what’s really happening

A stomach growling in the middle of a meeting or a quiet lecture hall is one of life's small embarrassments, yet it is also one of the most misunderstood bodily sounds. Many assume it simply means "empty stomach", but the reality involves a rather clever digestive process working exactly as it should. In this edition of HT’s Everyday Explained, we spoke to Dr Anukalp Prakash, director at gastroenterology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, to find the reason behind this.

​Also read | Everyday Explained: Why do you feel sleepy after a heavy lunch? Here’s what happens inside your body

Why does your stomach growl? “The medical term for this sound is borborygmi. It occurs due to a process called the migrating motor complex, a series of muscular contractions that sweep through the stomach and small intestine roughly every 90 minutes to two hours, regardless of whether food is present,” said Dr Anukalp.

These contractions exist to clear out leftover food particles, bacteria, and gas from the digestive tract, essentially acting as a housekeeping mechanism between meals. When the stomach is empty, there is little to muffle the sound, so the movement of air and fluid through the digestive tract becomes clearly audible.