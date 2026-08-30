44-year-old nutritionist shares what she changed after struggling with puffy face, legs and stomach since childhood

“Very often, puffiness can be related to not drinking enough water, not getting enough protein, or not getting other important nutrients your body needs,” she said. Adequate hydration is important for normal bodily functions, while protein and other essential nutrients are also necessary for maintaining overall health. However, persistent or unexplained swelling should not automatically be attributed to diet alone.

“I’ve been prone to puffiness since childhood. For a long time, I couldn’t get rid of it, I had puffiness in my face, legs, and even around my stomach,” Sascha said. She explained that she first turned her attention towards her nutrition to understand what could be contributing to the problem. “The first thing I did was look at my nutrition,” she said.

Waking up with a puffy face, swollen-looking legs, or bloating around the stomach can be frustrating, especially when it becomes a recurring problem. While fluid retention can have several causes, nutritionist and health coach Sascha says that looking at overall nutrition and hydration may be an important starting point. In her August 29 Instagram post, 44-year-old nutritionist and health coach Sascha opened up about her long-standing struggle with fluid retention and the changes she made to address it.

Sascha also pointed to lymphatic circulation as another factor that may contribute to fluid retention. She shared a six-step morning routine involving simple movements and stretches that she says can help reduce morning puffiness.

Sascha’s six-step routine for morning puffiness The routine includes:

1. Arm lifts – 50 reps: The routine begins with 50 arm lifts.

2. Chest opener – 50 reps: This is followed by 50 repetitions of a chest-opening movement.

3. Neck release – 50 reps: The third movement focuses on releasing the neck and is repeated 50 times.

4. Neck side stretch: Sascha then includes a side-to-side neck stretch.

5. Lymphatic flow – 30 seconds: The fifth movement is performed for 30 seconds and focuses on gentle movement.

6. Lymphatic hops – 100 reps: The routine ends with 100 repetitions of lymphatic hops.

The movements are designed to be incorporated into a short morning routine. Sascha stressed, however, that reducing visible puffiness is not the same as addressing its underlying cause. “This routine can help reduce morning puffiness. But if you want to really solve the problem, you need to look at your overall health and understand why your body is holding on to fluid in the first place,” she said.

When should you seek medical advice? Occasional puffiness can happen for several reasons, including changes in fluid balance, diet, hormones, activity levels or prolonged sitting. However, recurring or unexplained swelling can sometimes have an underlying medical cause. If swelling is persistent, severe or sudden, or is accompanied by symptoms such as pain, shortness of breath or chest discomfort, it is important to seek medical advice rather than relying solely on dietary or lymphatic routines.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.