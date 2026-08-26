Mom-to-be Samantha Ruth Prabhu's strength training goals are different now that she is 'growing a tiny human': Watch

Sharing the post, Samantha confessed that training looks a little different these days, and it has become less about pushing harder and more about listening better. The video shows Samantha performing several strength-training routines, including seated incline rowing, deadlifts, kettlebell exercises, chest press, and more, but each exercise is modified according to her pregnancy.

On August 26, Samantha posted a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram documenting her workout journey during her pregnancy . The actor takes her fitness seriously; however, during her pregnancy, she has learned to slow down and give her body what it asks.

For any woman, pregnancy can be a beautiful as well as challenging period. Growing a human inside your body is no small task, and actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is redefining pregnancy fitness by showing that while it is important to stay fit, it is also okay to slow down when your body asks.

“When you stop at 70 percent of your max. Some days I feel strong. Some days I modify. Some days, the workout is mostly lying on the floor. I've spent years training my body to do more. Now, I am learning to respect it when it asks me to do less,” she wrote in the post.

‘The strongest thing this body has ever done…’ The actor also clarified that, though she has strength-trained for years and is continuing the journey through her pregnancy, she is doing so only after her doctor’s clearance.

“My trainer is also certified in prenatal training, and everything you see here is modified for my body, my experience and my pregnancy. Every pregnancy is different, so please don’t use my workouts as a guide for yours. Speak to your doctor and work with someone qualified before exercising during pregnancy,” she said, stressing the importance of working with a trainer during pregnancy.

She added, “Goals are different when you are growing a tiny human, and I think that might be the strongest thing this body has ever done.”

Should you work out while pregnant? Dr Sandhya Mishra, consultant in reproductive medicine and gynaecology at Milann Fertility Centre in Bengaluru, told HT Lifestyle that engaging in physical activity while pregnant offers numerous advantages for both the mother and the unborn child.

“Frequent exercise helps lessen the risk of preeclampsia, cesarean delivery, gestational diabetes, and back pain. In addition, they strengthen your heart and blood vessels and encourage healthy weight gain. It's crucial to pay attention to your body's feelings during pregnancy, though. Reduce your intensity or take a break if you feel tired, lightheaded, or uncomfortable. Never put the health of you and your child before your fitness objectives,” she explained.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.