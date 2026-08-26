Can pregnant women drink coffee or tea? Medanta Gurugram gynecologist clears the air on 10 pregnancy misconceptions

From 'eating for two' to complete papaya bans, the world of pregnancy advice is a minefield of well-meaning myths, ancient traditions, and conflicting internet advice. Also read | Katrina Kaif is expecting first baby at 42: Gynaecologist says late pregnancy is no longer unusual, can be safe

To clear the air, HT Health Talk — Hindustan Times’ reader-centric wellness initiative — tapped Dr Pooja Mittal, associate director, obstetrics and gynaecology, Medanta Gurugram, who has 24 years of clinical experience, to tackle the most pressing nutrition, craving, and lifestyle questions.

Here is the expert-backed reality behind 10 common pregnancy misconceptions.

1. Is it really unsafe to eat papaya during pregnancy? What about ripe vs raw papaya? Papaya is often completely avoided during pregnancy because of a common belief that it can cause miscarriage. However, the concern mainly centres on unripe or semi-ripe papaya, which contains higher levels of latex and papain. There is limited human evidence establishing that eating normal amounts of ripe papaya is harmful during pregnancy. Fully ripe papaya, when properly washed and prepared, can generally be included in a balanced diet. However, because evidence around unripe papaya is limited and concerns exist about its latex content, pregnant women may prefer to avoid raw or semi-ripe papaya.

2. Are there any foods that should actually be avoided in pregnancy? Yes. While most foods are safe during pregnancy, some should be avoided or carefully limited because of risks from infections, mercury or other substances. Avoid alcohol completely, as no safe amount has been established during pregnancy. Avoid raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood; unpasteurised milk and dairy products; and raw fish or shellfish. Certain high-mercury fish, including shark, swordfish, king mackerel and bigeye tuna, should also be avoided. Pregnant women should be cautious with refrigerated ready-to-eat foods and ensure fruits and vegetables are thoroughly washed. Liver and vitamin A supplements containing retinol should also be avoided because excess vitamin A can harm fetal development.