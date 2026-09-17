Quote of the day by Alia Bhatt: ‘You can rob people of praise but you can't deny them the hard work that they put in’

However, Alia’s career has also unfolded amid persistent conversations around nepotism. As the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, she entered an industry where opportunities and access are often debated in the context of family connections. In a June 2022 interview with Filmfare, she addressed the criticism and spoke about the assumption that success could simply be attributed to privilege or chance.

Today’s quote of the day comes from Alia Bhatt , one of the most prominent names in contemporary Hindi cinema. Over the years, the 33-year-old actor has delivered acclaimed performances in films including Raazi, Dear Zindagi, and Gangubai Kathiawadi , showcasing her range across emotionally demanding and layered roles.

What did Alia Bhatt say? While discussing the nepotism allegations and the perception that she had achieved success without having to work for it, Alia explained why that assumption unsettled her.

She said, “I just don’t understand when people assume that. It really unsettles me to think that people think that anything that is achieved happens by fluke. It all happens with hard work. You can rob people of praise but you can’t deny them the hard work that they put in.”

What does Alia Bhatt’s quote mean? The quote draws a distinction between recognition and effort. Someone may choose not to praise another person's achievements or may question the circumstances that gave them an opportunity, but that does not necessarily erase the effort involved in delivering the work itself.

For the Raazi actor, the statement was particularly personal because her career has often been discussed alongside the debate around nepotism. Her comments do not deny that being born into a film family can provide access or opportunities; rather, she was speaking about the effort she believes goes into turning those opportunities into achievements. Her words also offer a broader reminder that success is rarely the result of a single factor.

Why is Alia Bhatt’s quote relevant today? The quote remains relevant in a culture where achievements are often judged instantly and publicly, particularly on social media. From careers and creative work to academic achievements and personal milestones, it can be easy to see the final result without seeing the hours of preparation, failures and persistence that preceded it.

At the same time, acknowledging someone's hard work does not mean ignoring the advantages or opportunities they may have had. Both realities can exist together: a person can benefit from privilege and still put considerable effort into their craft. Alia’s words ultimately encourage a more nuanced way of looking at achievement. Praise may be subjective and recognition may come and go, but the work invested in reaching a goal remains part of the story.