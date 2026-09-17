A Buddhist monk shares simple mindfulness practices that go beyond meditation

Sometimes you do not need a major life change to feel different. You may simply need to notice what has become too familiar.

A recent Instagram post by the Guardian shares an interview with Tibetan Buddhist monk Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, who explored this idea through small changes, mindfulness, and a different way of looking at difficult emotions. Rather than suggesting that people completely change their lives, his approach focuses on bringing more awareness to ordinary moments.

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That idea also fits with recent mindfulness guidance from Harvard Health and Johns Hopkins. Harvard has highlighted small daily practices that can help bring attention back to the present, while Johns Hopkins describes mindfulness as paying attention to what is happening in and around you without judgment.

For a spiritual practice, that can be a useful shift. You do not always need a long meditation session, a silent retreat or a completely new routine. Sometimes the practice can begin with how you respond to an ordinary Tuesday.

Try one small change for a monotonous lifestyle Routine can make life easier, but too much repetition can also leave you feeling like you are moving through the day on autopilot.

The Buddhist approach shared by Mingyur Rinpoche suggests making small changes when life starts to feel dull. In the Guardian interview, he gave everyday examples such as taking a different route home or trying a new ingredient while cooking. The point is not to make your life dramatic. It is to become more open to new experiences.

You can try the same idea in a way that feels realistic. Visit a café you have never tried. Read a book from a different genre. Take a new walking route. Talk to someone you normally only greet briefly.

Do you really need silence to meditate? Many people imagine meditation as sitting alone in a quiet room with closed eyes. But mindfulness does not always have to happen in perfect silence.

Mingyur Rinpoche suggests using sounds and interruptions as part of the practice. Instead of immediately becoming irritated by traffic, construction or another person's conversation, you can notice the sound and bring your attention to it.

This does not mean you have to enjoy every distraction. You can simply notice it.

For example, if you are sitting near an open window and hear traffic, listen to the sound for a few breaths. Notice when your mind starts judging it. Then return your attention to the sound without trying to change it.

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