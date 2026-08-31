Easy high-protein, high-fibre recipe: Try this gastroenterologist-approved chicken Greek yoghurt bowl for your next meal

Dr Joseph Salhab, a Florida-based gastroenterologist and health content creator specialising in digestive, liver, pancreatic and nutritional health, has shared a wholesome Greek yoghurt chicken bowl that is packed with protein and fibre while being surprisingly easy to prepare. In an Instagram video shared on August 31, the gastroenterologist describes the dish as “high protein, high fibre, gut-friendly, filling, and ridiculously easy to meal prep.”

Eating healthy can sometimes be far simpler and more convenient than it seems. You don’t need elaborate recipes or hours in the kitchen to put together a nutritious meal – choosing wholesome ingredients that offer a good balance of protein, fibre , healthy fats and essential nutrients can be enough. This simple bowl is a great example of how easy healthy eating can be.

Check out the full recipe below!

Ingredients 1 medium cucumber, thinly sliced

½ small red onion, finely diced

160 g low-fat Greek yoghurt

1 garlic clove, minced

Juice of ½ lemon

1 to 2 tsp olive oil

Salt and black pepper, to taste

150 g cooked chicken breast, sliced or chopped

½ cup cooked chickpeas

½ cup shelled edamame

½ avocado, diced

A handful of Kalamata olives, optional Method Add the sliced cucumber, red onion, Greek yoghurt, minced garlic and lemon juice to a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle with olive oil. Add the cooked chicken, chickpeas and edamame, followed by the diced avocado. Cover the bowl and give it a good shake until all the ingredients are evenly coated and combined. Alternatively, toss everything together gently with a spoon. Finish with a few Kalamata olives for a salty, tangy kick. Serve immediately or refrigerate in an airtight container for an easy meal-prep lunch. Health benefits The chicken, Greek yoghurt, and edamame make this meal very high in protein, while the chickpeas, edamame, avocado, cucumber, and onion add a wholesome amount of fibre. Dr Salhab highlights, “Depending on your portions, my version can easily reach around 15 to 20 g of fibre and more than 70 g of protein.”

“You’re also getting probiotics from Greek yoghurt with live cultures, prebiotic fibre from foods like onion, garlic, chickpeas, and edamame, healthy fats from avocado and olive oil, plus vitamin C and antioxidant-rich plant foods,” the gastroenterologist adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Joseph Salhab is a gastroenterologist providing services in central Florida. He received his medical degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, Bradenton Campus, and has been in practice for over a decade. He has expertise in treating gastroenteritis and upper GI endoscopy, among other conditions.