Why gut health matters during pregnancy: Gynaecologist explains the role of probiotics in maternal wellness

“It has been an old saying in our ancient culture- ‘what you eat is how your brain functions,’ and especially when you are pregnant, it affects the baby's development inside the womb,” said Dr Pallavi. For better absorption of nutrients, it is important that the gut is healthy.

Pregnancy happens to be one of the most profound stages that women experience through physiological, emotional, and metabolic transformation processes. While nutrition always remains at the forefront of discussions related to the health of pregnant women , gut health is another important aspect that deserves equal attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Vasal, clinical director and head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, and Neerja Hajela, head of science and regulatory affairs, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. reveals how gut health can influence maternal well-being.

Dr Pallavi also highlighted that pregnancy changes a woman’s body remarkably, including the changes in gut microbiome and digestive system. The hormonal changes in pregnancy and rising level of progesterone slow digestion and gut motility, leading to a feeling of fullness, bloatedness, indigestion and constipation.

But if the gut is healthy, it helps alleviate these symptoms and enhances absorption of essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, calcium, magnesium and protein. “An imbalance in gut microbiome leads to malabsorption and ultimately causes essential nutrient deficiencies, excessive weight gain and gestational diabetes, which in turn has effects on fetal development,” warns Dr Pallavi.

Neerja Hajela pinpointed another important aspect of gut health, which is its connection with mental well-being. She said, “A significant proportion of serotonin, the hormone responsible for regulating emotions, is produced in the digestive tract.” This highlights the close relationship between gut health and emotional wellness, particularly during pregnancy, when women may experience increased levels of stress and anxiety.