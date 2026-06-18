Should pregnant women do yoga? Gynaecologist shares 5 benefits and safe asanas to try this International Yoga Day

The International Day of Yoga is observed every year on June 21, and the theme for 2026 is ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing,’ reminding us that yoga is suitable for people of all ages. It helps keep the body agile, active, and flexible. While yoga is discussed for overall health and ageing, it also has an important role in pregnancy. Prenatal yoga makes one calm, reducing mood swings and improving physical health, too. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Pregnancy is a physically sensitive phase, and expectant mothers are generally cautious about movement. As the belly grows and added pressure builds on the back, hips, and pelvis, some activities may begin to feel challenging. Concerns about slipping or strain may remain. However, safe exercises are still advised after medical clearance, as movement is essential even in pregnancy. But what kind of exercise can pregnant women perform safely?



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Dr Sneha Deshpande, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Momstory, Pune, with over 16 years of experience, said that yoga is safe during pregnancy, reiterating the value of movement.

“For expecting mothers, it is very important to keep themselves physically and psychologically fit,” she added.

This means pregnancy care is also about maintaining a regular physical fitness routine. Expectant mothers need safe, gentle, and doctor-approved ways to stay safe. This is where yoga can help. More specifically, there is a practice called prenatal yoga, which involves simple postures, breathing exercises, and relaxation techniques designed for pregnancy.

“Yes, prenatal yoga is safe. Yoga in pregnancy is one such exercise that has been proven extremely beneficial not only for the mother but also for the unborn baby," the gynaecologist said.