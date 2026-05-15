Can your eyes bleed during pregnancy? Doctor explains 3 strange vision changes expecting mothers see

Pregnancy is a monumental milestone in any woman's life. It is also revered as something ‘magical.’ But the real experience the expecting mother goes through is far from a simple or one-dimensional, walk in the park experience. Some of the pregnancy side effects can be unusual, dramatic, disturbing and physically overwhelming, even downright abrupt and atypical, from teeth falling out to visible facial changes.



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Today let's zero in on the vision changes that expecting mother might experience, with one of them sounding straight out of a body horror subgenre from horror or sci-fi. While there is no need to panic, as there is always a medical explanation behind these unusual side effects, it is still important to have a well-rounded understanding of pregnancy rather than dismissing every symptom as ‘normal.' When every unusual symptom is brushed under the carpet in the guise of ‘mysterious wonders’ of pregnancy, expecting mothers can end up feeling less supported and less understood throughout the journey.

Can your eyes bleed in pregnancy? To understand this peculiar side effect, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Mounika Bolisetty, cataract and vitreo retina specialist at NIO Super Specialty Hospital, Pune, who acknowledged that the retina can bleed in certain pregnancy-related complications. We also explored 2 other visual changes an expecting mother may experience during her pregnancy.

Why do eyes bleed in pregnancy? “Sudden increase in the blood pressure can cause bleeding in the retina or at times cause fluid collection in the retina like macular edema," the doctor explained what is the medical reason behind this weird side effect.

Furthermore, during pregnancy, certain physiological changes can lead to conditions that affect the blood vessels in the retina, and the doctor observed that pregnancy-related complications may also have a severe impact on eye health.

“Conditions like pregnancy-induced hypertension or preeclampsia or eclampsia can affect blood vessels in the retina,” she mentioned which conditions may affect retina's blood vessels.

Can pregnancy worsen your pre-existing eye conditions? Most of the time, the narrative around pregnancy focuses on the new changes it causes in the body. But what about pre-existing health conditions? A human body may have certain ailments. What does pregnancy do to those? It turns out that the major hormonal and metabolic changes during pregnancy can adversely affect them too, worsening the condition!

Dr Mounika described which eye-conditions are expected to worsen, “The preexisting eye conditions like hypertensive retinopathy and diabetic retinopathy can also worsen during the course of pregnancy. Additionally, a higher cortisol levels during the various stages of pregnancy along with vascular changes affect the retina resulting in a fluid accumulation in the retinal layers, a condition called CSR (Central Serous Retinopathy).”