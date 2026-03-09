Swollen feet during pregnancy? US doctor explains why it happens and shares ways to ease discomfort
Pregnancy comes with its own set of side effects and one common symptom is swollen feet. Dr Sood explains the reason why it happens and lists ways to manage it.
Pregnancy brings profound changes to the body as it adapts to support new life. From hormonal shifts to major physiological adjustments, nearly every system in the body undergoes transformation over the course of nine months. Along with these changes come several symptoms and side effects that many women simply accept as a normal part of pregnancy. However, while these experiences may be common, that does not mean they must always be endured without relief. In many cases, small lifestyle adjustments and simple measures can help ease discomfort and make the journey a little more manageable.
Also Read | Can high-dose choline supplements during pregnancy create a super smart baby? US doctor explains how it can help
Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is drawing attention to a common side effect of pregnancy that many women experience but may not fully understand. In an Instagram video shared on March 8, the physician explains the reasons behind swollen feet during pregnancy and shares several simple measures that may help reduce the swelling and make the experience more comfortable.
Swelling in feet during pregnancy
According to Dr Sood, swelling in the feet during pregnancy is quite common and usually occurs due to fluid buildup in the lower limbs. As pregnancy progresses, the body naturally retains more blood and fluids. The physician points out that the growing uterus can also slow the return of blood from the legs, causing fluid and blood to pool in the feet and ankles.
He explains, “What you're seeing here is fluid buildup in the feet, something that commonly happens as pregnancy progresses. During pregnancy, the body holds more blood and fluid. Hormones relax blood vessels and the growing uterus slows down blood return from the legs that allows fluid to pool, especially by the end of the day.”
Tips to manage
Dr Sood highlights that while swelling in the feet during pregnancy cannot always be avoided, there are several simple steps that can help make it more comfortable and manageable. He outlines the following six ways that can ease swelling:
- Elevate your legs when resting
- Wear compression socks, especially earlier in the day
- Gentle walking and ankle movement to improve circulation
- Stay well hydrated
- Limit excess salt and highly processed foods
- Wear supportive, non-restrictive footwear
The physician clarifies that while these measures may not completely eliminate the swelling, they can serve as simple ways to ease discomfort and make everyday activities more comfortable.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.