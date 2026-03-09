Swollen feet during pregnancy? US doctor explains why it happens and shares ways to ease discomfort

Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is drawing attention to a common side effect of pregnancy that many women experience but may not fully understand. In an Instagram video shared on March 8, the physician explains the reasons behind swollen feet during pregnancy and shares several simple measures that may help reduce the swelling and make the experience more comfortable.

Pregnancy brings profound changes to the body as it adapts to support new life. From hormonal shifts to major physiological adjustments, nearly every system in the body undergoes transformation over the course of nine months. Along with these changes come several symptoms and side effects that many women simply accept as a normal part of pregnancy. However, while these experiences may be common, that does not mean they must always be endured without relief. In many cases, small lifestyle adjustments and simple measures can help ease discomfort and make the journey a little more manageable.

Swelling in feet during pregnancy According to Dr Sood, swelling in the feet during pregnancy is quite common and usually occurs due to fluid buildup in the lower limbs. As pregnancy progresses, the body naturally retains more blood and fluids. The physician points out that the growing uterus can also slow the return of blood from the legs, causing fluid and blood to pool in the feet and ankles.

He explains, “What you're seeing here is fluid buildup in the feet, something that commonly happens as pregnancy progresses. During pregnancy, the body holds more blood and fluid. Hormones relax blood vessels and the growing uterus slows down blood return from the legs that allows fluid to pool, especially by the end of the day.”

Tips to manage Dr Sood highlights that while swelling in the feet during pregnancy cannot always be avoided, there are several simple steps that can help make it more comfortable and manageable. He outlines the following six ways that can ease swelling:

Elevate your legs when resting

Wear compression socks, especially earlier in the day

Gentle walking and ankle movement to improve circulation

Stay well hydrated

Limit excess salt and highly processed foods

Wear supportive, non-restrictive footwear The physician clarifies that while these measures may not completely eliminate the swelling, they can serve as simple ways to ease discomfort and make everyday activities more comfortable.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.