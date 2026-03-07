Can high-dose choline supplements during pregnancy create a super smart baby? US doctor explains how it can help

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting the importance of choline during pregnancy, explaining how this essential nutrient may support foetal brain development and contribute to sharper cognitive function in children. In an Instagram video shared on February 22, the physician reacts to a video of a baby appearing to read a book, with the caption, “When you took 900mg of choline a day while pregnant and now your two month old thinks he’s a scholar.”

Can taking high doses of choline during pregnancy help give birth to an exceptionally smart baby? The nutrient has been gaining attention online for its role in supporting foetal brain development and cognitive function. Choline is considered essential during pregnancy , yet many expecting mothers may not consistently get enough of it through their diets. While it plays an important role in building the developing brain, questions remain about whether higher supplementation can actually influence a baby’s intelligence.

The role of choline during pregnancy Dr Sood clarifies that while taking choline supplements during pregnancy won’t magically teach your newborn to read, it can play a significant role in supporting foetal brain development. He explains that choline is a key nutrient that helps build brain cell membranes and supports healthy cognitive function, but many pregnant women don’t get enough of it.

He explains, “If 900 milligrams of choline could actually make a two-month old read, every OB would be prescribing it. Obviously, this baby isn't actually reading. But the reason choline gets hyped during pregnancy is real. It's a key nutrient for foetal brain development, and many people don't get enough consistently. Choline helps build cell membranes in the developing brain, supports memory related regions like the hippocampus, and is used to make acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter involved in attention and learning. It also acts as a methyl donor which can influence how genes involved in development are regulated.”

Improvements related to choline intake Dr Sood points to studies suggesting that higher maternal choline intake during pregnancy, including through high-dose supplements, has been associated with subtle improvements in a child’s cognitive function. However, he emphasises that the word “subtle” is key, as choline is not a magic supplement.

He emphasises, “Some human studies suggest that higher maternal choline intake during pregnancy, including high-dose supplementation in research settings, is associated with subtle improvements in infant information processing and attention later in childhood. But subtle is the key word. It's not a magic supplement and it doesn't guarantee advanced skills. It's more like giving the brain a better foundation.”

Supplement dosage The physician points out that a dose of 900 mg is higher than the typical recommended daily intake and therefore may not be necessary for everyone. He advises consulting a doctor before starting choline supplements, particularly if your regular diet already includes a good amount of choline-rich foods, to ensure that the intake is appropriate for your individual nutritional needs.

Dr Sood highlights, “900 milligram is higher than the typical recommended daily intake. So, if you are considering high doses, it's worth discussing with your doctor, especially if you're already eating choline rich foods like eggs, meat, fish, and dairy. So, no, choline didn't teach a newborn to read, but it may support brain development in ways that matter over the long run.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.