Struggling to gain weight? Here’s what an expert want you to know before turning to weight gain supplements

Weight loss is not the only problem people deal with. A section of people also struggle with weight gain. But before considering weight gain supplements, you should understand why and when you need them, especially since a well-planned diet can often support healthy weight gain on its own.
Supplements may be beneficial if you have a low appetite and struggle to consume enough calories through regular meals, if you have very high calorie requirements due to intense sports or strength training, if your busy schedule prevents you from preparing and eating frequent meals, or if you are recovering from an illness and require additional nutritional support. While weight gain supplements are widely available, they should not be used to replace balanced, whole-food nutrition, and it is strongly advised to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning to ensure they are appropriate for your specific health needs.
Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology and a weight loss expert at Zandra Healthcare, tells HealthShots, “These products are intended to provide convenient nutritional support when dietary intake is inadequate.”
What does healthy weight gain mean?
Healthy weight gain means improving overall body composition, particularly increasing lean muscle mass rather than simply adding fat or total body weight. The goal is to enhance strength, metabolic health, immunity, and functional fitness. The plan for weight gain should be structured, gradual, and supported with proper nutrition, exercise, and recovery, says Dr Kovil. Simply increasing numbers on the weighing scale without improving muscle and metabolic health cannot be considered healthy weight gain but mass.
What are weight gain supplements?
Weight gain supplements are commercial nutritional products that aim to increase calorie and protein intake. They typically contain a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. While they are marketed to promote weight gain, the best goal should be muscle gain rather than total weight gain. The dietician explains that these products are intended to provide convenient nutritional support when dietary intake is inadequate. They are commonly used to treat undernutrition, unintended weight loss, or increased metabolic demands caused by illness, ageing, or recovery, according to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.
The following are some of the curated options by HT Shop Now, based on customer feedback and ratings on Amazon India.
Do you actually need weight gain supplements?
Most people do not need weight gain supplements if they can meet nutritional requirements through a balanced, calorie-dense diet plan, says the expert. Supplements are usually useful for those individuals with chronic illness, who deal with poor appetite, or are recovering from medical conditions, or those who cannot consume adequate energy-dense food. For the general population, natural dietary strategies combined with structured exercise remain the safest and most effective approach.
Potential side effects of weight gain supplements
Weight gain supplements do not come without risks. Many formulations contain excessive sugars and low-quality calorie sources, which can promote unhealthy fat gain. Another point of concern is the lack of consistency in manufacturing standards and ingredient transparency. As a result, sourcing must be thoroughly evaluated. If supplements are required, protein-based products produced by reputable pharmaceutical companies are generally safer than less regulated alternatives.
What truly drives healthy weight gain?
Sustainable and healthy weight gain depends on consuming nutrient-dense foods rich in protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates, along with structured strength training. Whereas getting adequate sleep, maintaining a hormonal balance, and underlying medical conditions also play important roles. Healthy weight gain is a metabolic and lifestyle process rather than a quick result from supplementation alone.
So, do you really need them?
According to Dr Kovil, weight gain supplements should be considered as supplementary tools only when natural dietary intake is insufficient. Professional nutritional advice and medical supervision are required to ensure that weight gain benefits muscle mass and overall body composition rather than simply increasing body fat.
Supplements can promote healthy weight gain, as they contain a concentrated amount of calories and nutrients.
It is strongly advisable to note that supplements should never be the replacement of whole food. Other than this, supplements can be taken as per the doctor consultation.
As per PubMed Central, B vitamins at doses below their toxicity threshold strongly promote body fat gain.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. The listed products are not endorsed by the expert quoted.)
