Struggling to gain weight? Here’s what an expert want you to know before turning to weight gain supplements

Weight loss is not the only problem people deal with. A section of people also struggle with weight gain. But before considering weight gain supplements, you should understand why and when you need them, especially since a well-planned diet can often support healthy weight gain on its own. Here's what you need to know before taking weight gain supplements. (Freepik)

Supplements may be beneficial if you have a low appetite and struggle to consume enough calories through regular meals, if you have very high calorie requirements due to intense sports or strength training, if your busy schedule prevents you from preparing and eating frequent meals, or if you are recovering from an illness and require additional nutritional support. While weight gain supplements are widely available, they should not be used to replace balanced, whole-food nutrition, and it is strongly advised to consult a qualified healthcare professional before beginning to ensure they are appropriate for your specific health needs.

Dr Rajiv Kovil, head of diabetology and a weight loss expert at Zandra Healthcare, tells HealthShots, “These products are intended to provide convenient nutritional support when dietary intake is inadequate.”

What does healthy weight gain mean? Healthy weight gain means improving overall body composition, particularly increasing lean muscle mass rather than simply adding fat or total body weight. The goal is to enhance strength, metabolic health, immunity, and functional fitness. The plan for weight gain should be structured, gradual, and supported with proper nutrition, exercise, and recovery, says Dr Kovil. Simply increasing numbers on the weighing scale without improving muscle and metabolic health cannot be considered healthy weight gain but mass.

What are weight gain supplements? Weight gain supplements are commercial nutritional products that aim to increase calorie and protein intake. They typically contain a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals. While they are marketed to promote weight gain, the best goal should be muscle gain rather than total weight gain. The dietician explains that these products are intended to provide convenient nutritional support when dietary intake is inadequate. They are commonly used to treat undernutrition, unintended weight loss, or increased metabolic demands caused by illness, ageing, or recovery, according to The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

The following are some of the curated options by HT Shop Now, based on customer feedback and ratings on Amazon India.