Dietitian-approved diet plan for healthy weight gain: Build muscle with protein, carbs, fats, and more

What's the science behind healthy weight gain? Many people think that eating more automatically makes you bulk up, but that's not true. Extra food mainly leads to fat, not healthy weight gain. It's important to understand the difference: weight gain means overall body weight increases, which can come from muscle, fat, water, bones, or glycogen. Fat gain refers to the accumulation of stored fat in the body. To gain a healthy weight, focus on building muscle while reducing fat by eating nutrient-rich foods, engaging in strength training, and maintaining a balanced calorie intake. Expert-approved diet plan that builds mass the healthy way(Freepik)

“Healthy weight gain depends on eating regularly, choosing nutritious foods, and exercising. Doing this consistently helps you gain weight gradually and healthily, not just focusing on the scale,” Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, founder of FISICO Diet and Aesthetic Clinic, tells Health Shots.

Diet plan for weight gain

For some people, gaining weight can be a challenging task, especially when the goal is to do so in a healthier manner. Below are some factors to keep in mind, shared by Dietitian Chawla:

1. Caloric surplus with quality foods

To gain weight, you need to consume more calories than you expend, but the quality of your diet also matters. Aim for a daily surplus of 300–500 calories. Instead of turning to fried or processed foods, fuel your body with wholesome options like:

Whole grains: brown rice, oats, quinoa

brown rice, oats, quinoa Healthy fats: avocado, nuts, seeds, olive oil

avocado, nuts, seeds, olive oil Lean proteins: chicken, eggs, paneer, tofu, legumes

2. Protein in every meal

Protein plays a crucial role in building and maintaining muscle. You may try to include a good protein source in every meal: eggs at breakfast, dal or chicken at lunch, and paneer or tofu at dinner. If you have a craving for beverages, you can also enjoy smoothies made with milk, nut butter, and protein powder.

Here’s what a balanced diet looks like:

Breakfast: Oats cooked in milk topped with banana, almonds, and honey

Oats cooked in milk topped with banana, almonds, and honey Mid-morning snack: Peanut butter toast or a fruit smoothie

Peanut butter toast or a fruit smoothie Lunch: Brown rice or whole wheat roti with dal, vegetables, and paneer or chicken

Brown rice or whole wheat roti with dal, vegetables, and paneer or chicken Evening snack: Trail mix or Greek yoghurt with fruits

Trail mix or Greek yoghurt with fruits Dinner: Quinoa or millet with stir-fried vegetables and tofu

Quinoa or millet with stir-fried vegetables and tofu Before bed: A glass of milk with dates or soaked nuts

4. Don’t skip carbs or fats

“Carbohydrates help replenish glycogen stores and fuel workouts, while healthy fats help in hormone production and vitamin absorption. Add foods like sweet potatoes, whole grains, fruits, nuts, and seeds to your plate regularly,” says Dietitian Chawla.

“While diet can make a significant difference, some of the secret yet silent boosters, such as exercising daily, staying hydrated, and getting enough sleep, play an effective role”, says Dietitian Chawla. Exercising that includes strength training, resistance bands, or yoga will help tone your body and allow you to bulk up naturally. Hydration and sleep for 7 to 8 hours regulate digestion and growth hormones.

What to avoid?

For healthier weight gain, avoid the following components:

Sugary drinks and flour snacks.

Processed food or meat.

Skipping meals and only relying on supplements.

Poor sleep and high stress.

