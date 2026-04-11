Dentist with 40 years of experience reveals hack to avoid teeth stains: Should you brush before or after coffee?

For millions of coffee drinkers, the morning ritual is sacred, but the order of operations — caffeine first or toothbrush first — remains a point of contention. Dr Mark Burhenne, a San Francisco-based dentist with more than 40 years of experience, weighed in on the habit, suggesting that most people are doing it backward if they want to avoid stains. Also read | Don't brush your teeth before sleeping? Doctor explains why skipping brushing may do more harm than just risk cavities To maintain a bright smile, Dr Burhenne recommends brushing before coffee to eliminate biofilm that attracts stains.; brushing afterward can harm enamel, he adds. (Freepik)

In an insight shared via Instagram on February 20, Dr Burhenne explained that the truth about teeth staining lies in the microscopic environment of the mouth after a night of sleep. "When you drink coffee before brushing your teeth, the milk proteins stick better to your teeth, because last night’s biofilm is sticky," Dr Burhenne said.

The role of 'biofilm' He shared that the primary culprit isn't just the coffee itself, but the layer of bacteria and proteins — known as biofilm — that accumulates on tooth enamel overnight. According to Dr Burhenne, this layer acts like a magnet for dark pigments and dairy additives found in popular morning beverages.

"I can literally see the brown staining on latte and cappuccino drinkers’ teeth," Dr Burhenne said, describing the tell-tale signs he encounters in his practice. While he clarified that this particular type of discolouration is 'easy to remove during teeth cleanings', he highlighted that people can prevent the buildup entirely with a minor adjustment to their morning schedule. Also read | Should you brush teeth before or after breakfast? Dentist reveals what is best for your oral health