Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone backs ICC's post-pregnancy return guidelines, calls it ‘landmark moment’ for women in sports

Deepika reposted a post announcing the ICC's official rollout of post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines for women cricketers. She applauded the initiative and hailed the move as an important step towards safeguarding player welfare.

As she prepares to welcome her second child with husband Ranveer Singh , actor Deepika Padukone has praised the International Cricket Council's (ICC) newly announced maternity return guidelines for women cricketers, calling the move a “landmark moment”.

Her reaction comes amid her continued advocacy for working mothers and the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance.

Last year, after reports emerged that Deepika had exited Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, rumours surfaced online claiming that the actor had demanded eight-hour shifts along with a share in the film’s profits. Later, when the makers of Kalki 2898 AD announced that Deepika would not be part of the sequel, more reports suggested that she had asked for extra payment for every hour beyond a seven-hour shift, along with separate accommodation for her crew.

In November last year, Deepika explained why she believes eight-hour shifts are ideal for actors. She said society has normalised overworking and often mistakes burnout for dedication. According to her, eight hours of work a day are sufficient for both the human body and mind, and people can only give their best when they are physically and mentally healthy.

About ICC’s post-pregnancy return-to-play guidelines Earlier this week, ICC launched a Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines for female cricketers. The new policy, the first of its kind globally, aims to provide players, cricketing boards, medical professionals, and coaches with a practical framework to support players’ return to cricket after pregnancy. The Guidelines detail medical and physical timelines to help team management safely manage player workloads during and after their pregnancies.

Talking about the guidelines, ICC Chairman, Mr Jay Shah, said, “The continued growth of women's cricket must be built on opportunity, inclusion and care for our players at every stage of their lives and careers. No player should have to choose between motherhood and representing her country at the highest level. The ICC's Return to Play Post-Pregnancy Guidelines are an important step in creating a more supportive and informed environment across the game. By providing Members with practical guidance, we want to ensure that female cricketers are supported through pregnancy and empowered to return to cricket with confidence.”

Deepika expecting her second baby Earlier this year, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. Deepika shared a picture of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh holding a pregnancy test that shows two distinct pink lines, a universal symbol for a positive result. Both Ranveer and Deepika’s hands can be seen gently holding their daughter. Deepika captioned the post with just evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in Italy in ceremonies that honoured both their Konkani and Sindhi traditions. They welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.

On the work front, apart from King with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika is also busy with her upcoming film Raaka with Allu Arjun. Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.