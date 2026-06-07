Women's World Cup an expression of ICC's commitment to build more inclusive, global game: Jay Shah

International Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah on Sunday said the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup is a symbol of the global body's endeavour to transform the sport into a more inclusive one. ICC chairman Jay Shah at the launch of the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup trophy

The latest edition of the ICC showpiece will be held in the UK from June 12 to July 5.

"This is a landmark moment for women's cricket and a fitting way to launch what we believe will be the most exciting and ambitious ICC Women's T20 World Cup ever staged," Shah said while launching the tournament, as the glittering function held at the Waterloo Bridge here brought together all the 12 team captains.

"This will help elevate the buzz and excitement around the event, providing the final boost to the anticipation for the tournament before the first ball is bowled on June 12 in Birmingham."

"This event is another expression of the ICC's commitment and belief linked to the agenda of building a more inclusive, global game," he added.

Fans and young participants from across the capital and tournament host cities including Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Southampton participated in street cricket, interactive games and entertainment during the ceremony.

New Zealand are the defending champions of the tournament, having beaten South Africa by 32 runs in 2024.

Australia are the most successful side in the history of the event with six titles, while the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, who won the 50-over version last year, will be eyeing their maiden title this time.