The AI-generated 80s look you can actually wear: Fashion finds to recreate the trend in real life
Want to recreate that viral AI 80s look in real life? These fashion finds will help you achieve that retro look.
The ’80s are back, and this time, your AI avatar may be the one convincing you to dress the part. From power shoulders and statement suits to bold colours, dramatic accessories and easy retro silhouettes, here’s how to bring that viral ’80s mood into your real-life wardrobe. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nelson Jaffery, head of design at LIVA, shared cues to swap the AI filter for a few very real fashion finds.
Also read | Things no one tells you about innerwear until it's too late: From fabric to fit
Denim gets the ’80s treatment
High-waisted, slightly relaxed denim is back in the conversation, and it was already a favourite four decades ago. According to Nelson Jaffery, you can just add an oversized sweater, tuck it in and let the jeans do the retro work.
Oversized jackets
Those colourful bomber jackets are another popular 80s staple that you can consider for a casual look. You can pair the jacket with high-waisted denim for running errands, casual outings, and even for a date.
Bring on the power shoulders
“The ’80s didn’t really do understated tailoring, and honestly, why should you? A sharp blazer with strong shoulders instantly gives a simple outfit that confident, boardroom-to-disco energy,” said Nelson Jaffery. You don’t have to worry about the colours; anything from dark to light works. This look is perfect for your everyday office.
The saree, but make it ’80s
If your AI avatar came with a little extra drama, this is where the saree gets involved. Nelson Jaffery highlighted that a riot of colour, a playful print and a statement blouse bring that unmistakable ’80s energy without looking dated. You can recreate this look with bold print sarees, abstract prints, or maybe plain sarees with designer blouses.
Metallics after dark
According to Nelson Jaffery, the decade’s party rule was simple: if it catches the light, wear it. A silver top with high-waisted jeans can recreate that retro-glam moment without requiring a full disco wardrobe. You can carry the look to the next party you are planning to go to on the weekend.
Sunglasses, but make them retro
Nothing says “I have a very important ’80s plan” quite like a pair of classic frames. Go for rounded shapes, slim metal detailing and a little attitude because sometimes the accessories are the whole look. You can find several such glasses in online and offline stores. You can pick based on your face shape.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.