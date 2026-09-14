Triumph Scrambler 400 X gets free accessories worth ₹12,300

Triumph India has announced a limited-period offer for the Scrambler 400 X, under which the motorcycle is being offered with accessories worth ₹12,300. The package includes Lower Engine Bars, a Mudguard High Kit, a Windscreen, a Tank Pad and a Luggage Rack Kit. Triumph Scrambler 400 X has become quite popular in the Indian market because of how versatile it is.

The offer is available for a limited time, so customers interested in the Scrambler 400 X can contact their nearest Triumph dealership for more details about eligibility and availability.

The Lower Engine Bars are designed to provide additional protection to the engine in case the motorcycle tips over or falls. This can be particularly useful for riders who take the Scrambler 400 X onto rough roads or trails.

The Mudguard High Kit is aimed at improving protection against mud and water splashes. This could be especially useful during the monsoon, when dirt and water can quickly cover the motorcycle.

Triumph is also offering a Windscreen as part of the package. While it adds to the motorcycle's visual appeal, it can also provide some additional protection from wind while riding at higher speeds.

The Tank Pad serves both a functional and cosmetic purpose. It helps protect the fuel tank from scratches caused by riding gear, particularly when the rider's clothing repeatedly rubs against the tank.

The Luggage Rack Kit is likely to appeal to riders who use the Scrambler 400 X for longer rides and touring. It provides a mounting area for luggage and can also be used with additional luggage solutions.