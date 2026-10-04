Why is Baker Mayfield not playing today vs Packers? When is he expected back? Buccaneers QB injury update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is not playing against the Green Bay Packers because of a dislocated right thumb. Baker Mayfield injury update (Getty Images via AFP)

Why is Baker Mayfield not playing? Mayfield has a dislocated right thumb. As per multiple sources, how long he stays out depends on how quickly he can grip a football.

It remains to be seen when Mayfield will be able to resume practicing.

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When is he expected back? According to ESPN, Baker Mayfield could miss more than the three weeks the Buccaneers initially expect. His return depends on when he can grip the football again.

Coach Todd Bowles said this week that Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks. As per ESPN, his absence could stretch to six weeks.

Mayfield is not expected to need surgery. His MRI on Monday showed no additional damage. He has also not been placed on injured reserve (IR).

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