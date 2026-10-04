Why is Baker Mayfield not playing today vs Packers? When is he expected back? Buccaneers QB injury update
Baker Mayfield is out against the Packers with a dislocated right thumb and could miss three to six weeks.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is not playing against the Green Bay Packers because of a dislocated right thumb.
Why is Baker Mayfield not playing?
Mayfield has a dislocated right thumb. As per multiple sources, how long he stays out depends on how quickly he can grip a football.
It remains to be seen when Mayfield will be able to resume practicing.
Also read: Breece Hall injury update: Why is Jets RB not playing today in Week 4 vs Bears?
When is he expected back?
According to ESPN, Baker Mayfield could miss more than the three weeks the Buccaneers initially expect. His return depends on when he can grip the football again.
Coach Todd Bowles said this week that Mayfield is expected to miss at least three weeks. As per ESPN, his absence could stretch to six weeks.
Mayfield is not expected to need surgery. His MRI on Monday showed no additional damage. He has also not been placed on injured reserve (IR).
Also read: What happened to Saquon Barkley? Is he injured? Eagles RB seen limping after apparent leg injury vs Rams
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More