Gurugram cyber police have arrested two men for allegedly facilitating a cyber fraud involving a breach of a private payments service provider's cloud servers, resulting in a loss of over ₹25 crore, officials said on Wednesday. Police are questioning the accused after taking them in custody, the officer said. (Hindustan Times/Representational)

The accused allegedly provided bank accounts to cybercriminals, who siphoned off the money. The alleged masterminds behind the fraud were arrested in Punjab's Ludhiana, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

According to police, PayU Payments Private Limited filed a complaint on November 9, alleging that cybercriminals had gained unauthorised access to the company's servers and used the access to create new beneficiary accounts.

The accused allegedly siphoned off around ₹25.67 crore into these accounts without the company's knowledge or authorisation, resulting in the fraud, police said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station. Police subsequently arrested Atar Singh and Lovepreet Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, on November 15.

"During the police investigation, it was revealed that out of the amount defrauded in the case, ₹6.20 lakh had been transferred to the bank account of Atar Singh," a senior police officer said, according to PTI.

Atar Singh had allegedly provided his bank account to Lovepreet Singh in exchange for a two per cent commission. Lovepreet Singh then sold the same account to another person for a two per cent commission, the officer said.

Police are questioning the accused, who have been taken into custody, the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)