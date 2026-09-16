9 life lessons from Buddhist monk and 'happiest man in the world' Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche that you can actually use

Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche shared that Tibetan Buddhism runs on a simple formula: view, meditation, application. "We think about three things in Tibetan Buddhism: view, meditation and application. View is the mindset: we believe that everybody has an inner sky, the qualities of awareness, love, compassion and wisdom," he said. Translation: start actively looking for one good quality in people, even your most annoying coworker or family member. Catch yourself before you complain. That's the view. Repeat it daily, that's meditation. Do it automatically, that's an application.

Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche wants you to forget the whole 'you need pin-drop silence to meditate' myth. His rule is simple: everything can be meditation . Traffic? That's your focus bell. Roommate's loud playlist? That's your anchor. You don't need to escape noise, you just need to befriend it. He explained, "For meditation, you need to know two things. One, you can make everything support meditation – you can meditate anytime, anywhere, with anything. Second, you have to have some creative element with your meditation: everything becomes a friend to the meditation."

You don't have to quit your 9-to-5 job and go backpacking in the Himalayas to feel alive again. "Modern life is full of adventure. When you turn 18, start a new job, start a new relationship – each of those is an opportunity for change," he said. His trick? Inject tiny novelties. Take a different route home. Order that dish you can't pronounce. Text the friend you haven't spoken to in months.

Bored? Lonely? Anxious while watching Netflix? Your first instinct could be to grab snacks, a Diet Coke, or your phone. Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche says don't: "As the Dalai Lama says, we have everything at the touch of a finger, and so when we start to feel lonely, incomplete, bored – we protect ourselves with whatever: eating ice-cream, our smartphone, coffee. We try to get away from them, but those feelings are, in a way, wisdom. The really important thing is to sit with them, embrace them as a path to explore."

The best part? He doesn't want you to visit a monastery or become a monk to steal his calm – you just need to try his simple wellness tips. In an August 14, 2026, interview with The Guardian, he broke down how to reboot your stressed-out brain without deleting Instagram or quitting your job. Below are his nine lessons that can actually work for you.

Doomscrolling till 11 pm? 20 tabs open in your brain, and none of them are loading? Meet your unlikely life coach: Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, a Tibetan Buddhist monk and author. Scientists once scanned his brain and found his happiness and calm levels were off the charts. Hence, the unofficial title: 'the happiest man in the world'. Also read | Feeling overwhelmed and stressed? Expert shares 5 easy tips to feel relaxed

5. Get very specific with gratitude 'Be grateful' is vague. Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche's version could be better: "I appreciate that I have senses, that there's a roof above me, that I have at least one or two friends or family. When you begin to appreciate these things, you start to appreciate the quality of your life and everything around you." Don't just journal, 'I am grateful for my health'. Try 'I'm grateful my coffee was exactly the right temperature today' or 'my bedroom felt extra cosy this morning'. The smaller and more specific, the more your brain actually feels it.

6. Treat panic like a cloud, not a storm If you've ever had anxiety, you know the urge to fight it. According to Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, that's exactly what can make it worse. He said his father taught him this during his own panic attacks as a kid: "Don't fight." He explained: your mind is the sky, panic is just a cloud passing through. It looks huge, but it can't damage the sky. Don't wrestle with it, don't judge it. Just notice it, name it – 'Oh, panic is here' – and let it drift. It always passes, he added.

7. Shift your happiness baseline This one stings: stop chasing happiness if you want to be happy. "Genuine happiness is when we let go of that feeling of dissatisfaction, incompleteness, that something is missing. But if you only look for happiness, then you will get the opposite," he said. That new job, new city, new relationship? It gives you a dopamine spike, and then your happiness baseline snaps right back to where it was. What actually moves the baseline? According to him, boring stuff that works: a few minutes of conscious breathing a day, and actively practising compassion – for yourself and others.

8. Let your anger melt away According to Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, the next time you're about to send that furious text, do this: freeze. "What we call awareness is like sunlight, and our emotional patterns are like frost on the grass in the morning." Just recognising 'I'm angry right now' is like sunlight hitting frost. It melts the autopilot; you go from reacting to choosing. That short pause is the difference between drama and peace.

9. Do something nice for someone else When you're spiralling, your instinct is to self-soothe; some ice cream, shopping, or perhaps another episode of Breaking Bad? Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche's prescription is the opposite: "If you can really help others, you feel a different level of happiness from having an ice-cream or a coffee." Text a friend 'You good?' Do a tiny favour. Hold the door for a stranger. Your brain gets out of its own loop and taps into a deeper, more durable kind of joy – the kind scanners actually pick up, he highlighted.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.